Celebrating the 21st Chinese New Year Festival in Phuket Old Town

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana welcomed locals and tourists alike at the opening of this year’s 21st Phuket Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations at Queen Sirikit Park – also known as Dragon Park – on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 30).

Friday 31 January 2020, 04:00PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana , Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and guest of honor, Mrs Rojana Raktaengam, opened the 21st Phuket Chinese Festival. Photo PR Department

Governor Phakaphong addressed the crowd at the opening ceremony stating “I welcome all locals and tourists to enjoy the 21st Phuket Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations. Our lo­cal culture and traditions of our Chinese Thai community have kept this festival exciting and active for 21 years. The Chinese Thai influence can be found on all corners of Phuket Old Town. The themes of this year’s festival will centre around the visual beauty of Chinese Thai architecture, cloth­ing and cuisine.”

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana explained yesterday (Jan 30), “The 21st Chinese New Year in Phuket Old Town celebration will take place from January 30th through February 1st, and will present major elements of Phuket’s heritage, including food, architecture and fashion. There will be many exciting activities including art, music and dance performances. We hope that patrons will realize and appreciate the value of historical architecture, culture and our ways of life,” he said.

“The events will take place throughout Phuket Old Town including Dragon Park on Thalang Rd, Soi Rommanee, Krabi Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Phang Nga Rd, some parts of Phuket Rd and at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum,” Somjai added.

Tonight, (Jan 31) the entertainment continues with the official “Grand Opening Show” at 5:30pm, followed by the Royal Thai drum show, a masked dance show, “Ku-Jeng Performances” by the “Angel of Kuzheng” organised by the Phuket Cultural Office, a Lotus dance, continued performances by the Sing Ballerina Aerobics Kung Fu performers from China, and other spectacular performances by students from local schools throughout Phuket.

Tomorrow (Feb 1), after a Song Kaeng, Chinese chanting ceremonies will be held in front of the Hai Leng Ong dragon statue at 5:30pm followed by more student’s performances, as well as the "Chinese Culture Show” performance organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand which will begin at 6:30pm followed by a local fashion show and the LED Lion Show. The activities will conclude with a traditional Phuket ceremony to honour Guan Yin, the Chinese Goddess of Mercy, which will take place at the dragon statue at 9:30pm.

See The Phuket News story on preparation for the festival here.