Celebrate Truffle Season at Pinto Restaurant

The trufe season is upon us and guests can experience a gastronomic journey inspired by this luxury ingredient - black and white Alba trufes at Pinto restaurant from 18-30 November.
A specially curated 5-course trufe menu with selected beverage pairing from starts from THB 3,950.
On Friday 22 November, delight in a rare opportunity to book an exclusive white trufe dinner joined by 5th generation owner of Marchesi di Barolo estate, Anna Abbona.
Book now at: phuket.intercontinental.com/offer/trufe-promotion.