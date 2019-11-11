THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Celebrate Truffle Season at Pinto Restaurant

Celebrate Truffle Season at Pinto Restaurant

Start From: Monday 18 November 2019, 12:00PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00PM

The trufe season is upon us and guests can experience a gastronomic journey inspired by this luxury ingredient - black and white Alba trufes at Pinto restaurant from 18-30 November.

A specially curated 5-course trufe menu with selected beverage pairing from starts from THB 3,950.

On Friday 22 November, delight in a rare opportunity to book an exclusive white trufe dinner joined by 5th generation owner of Marchesi di Barolo estate, Anna Abbona.

Book now at: phuket.intercontinental.com/offer/trufe-promotion.

Person : Reservation
Address : Pinto Restaurant at Intercontinental Phuket Resort
Phone : 076 629 999

 

