Celebrate Truffle Season at Pinto Restaurant

Start From: Monday 18 November 2019, 12:00PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The trufe season is upon us and guests can experience a gastronomic journey inspired by this luxury ingredient - black and white Alba trufes at Pinto restaurant from 18-30 November.

A specially curated 5-course trufe menu with selected beverage pairing from starts from THB 3,950.

On Friday 22 November, delight in a rare opportunity to book an exclusive white trufe dinner joined by 5th generation owner of Marchesi di Barolo estate, Anna Abbona.

Book now at: phuket.intercontinental.com/offer/trufe-promotion.