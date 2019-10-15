Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in style at the Angsana Ballroom

The Melbourne Cup hosted by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation is back and is odds-on to be your favourite fundraiser this year!

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 October 2019, 10:00AM

On this stylish, fun-filled day, guests will be treated to free-flow food and beverages, including bubbles, white, pink, red and more at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Ballroom on Tuesday, November 5.

Don your best racewear attire to participate in The Pavilions’ “Fash­ions on the Field” competition. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Hat, Best Dressed Lady, Gentleman and Couple, and the table with the most stylishly dressed guests.

At 11am, after the atmosphere has built, the famous thoroughbred horse race will be screened. When the last horse is past the post, the dance party begins in earnest. For guests wishing to find amazing deals for their next holi­days, there will also be fabulous prizes to bid on, raffles and lucky door prizes.

With amazing food, prizes and danc­ing, this will be a thrilling event for horse racing novices as well as for vet­eran Melbourne Cup enthusiasts.

The Melbourne Cup is organised by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation as a fund­raiser to benefit both charities.

The Good Shepherd has many pro­jects around the island that help those in need through support, counselling and education in local camps and poor villages. The Good Shepherd’s school in Phuket Town caters to over 240 stu­dents, while the BanYa Learning Centre in Thalang caters to over 100 children from Myanmar and aims to prepare them for acceptance into Thai schools.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation works to improve the eco­nomic opportunities and life chances of disadvantaged youth by funding and implementing high-quality, practical English language education. The foun­dation teaches English for free to over 600 underprivileged Thai children in governmental schools on the island and runs an after school programme, Coco­nut Club, which works with 200 children who are orphans or whose families are unable to look after them.

Thanks to Angsana Laguna Phuket, Class Act Media, Creative Concept and many other sponsors, this year’s Mel­bourne Cup promises to be spectacular and we hope to see you there!

The event will be held on Tuesday, No­vember 5 from 9am-2pm at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Ballroom. Ticket do­nations are B3,000. Be first out of the gate to get yours! Contact Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th or 0812 702 180, or Tina Hall at info@phukethas­beengoodtous.org or 0801 439 554.