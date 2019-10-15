Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in style at the Angsana Ballroom

On this stylish, fun-filled day, guests will be treated to free-flow food and beverages, including bubbles, white, pink, red and more at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Ballroom on Tuesday, November 5.
Don your best racewear attire to participate in The Pavilions’ “Fashions on the Field” competition. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Hat, Best Dressed Lady, Gentleman and Couple, and the table with the most stylishly dressed guests.
At 11am, after the atmosphere has built, the famous thoroughbred horse race will be screened. When the last horse is past the post, the dance party begins in earnest. For guests wishing to find amazing deals for their next holidays, there will also be fabulous prizes to bid on, raffles and lucky door prizes.
With amazing food, prizes and dancing, this will be a thrilling event for horse racing novices as well as for veteran Melbourne Cup enthusiasts.
The Melbourne Cup is organised by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation as a fundraiser to benefit both charities.
The Good Shepherd has many projects around the island that help those in need through support, counselling and education in local camps and poor villages. The Good Shepherd’s school in Phuket Town caters to over 240 students, while the BanYa Learning Centre in Thalang caters to over 100 children from Myanmar and aims to prepare them for acceptance into Thai schools.
Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation works to improve the economic opportunities and life chances of disadvantaged youth by funding and implementing high-quality, practical English language education. The foundation teaches English for free to over 600 underprivileged Thai children in governmental schools on the island and runs an after school programme, Coconut Club, which works with 200 children who are orphans or whose families are unable to look after them.
Thanks to Angsana Laguna Phuket, Class Act Media, Creative Concept and many other sponsors, this year’s Melbourne Cup promises to be spectacular and we hope to see you there!
The event will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from 9am-2pm at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Ballroom. Ticket donations are B3,000. Be first out of the gate to get yours! Contact Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th or 0812 702 180, or Tina Hall at info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or 0801 439 554.
Christy Sweet | 22 October 2019 - 12:27:15