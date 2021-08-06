CCSA warns against buying ATKs online

BANGKOK: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is urging people to refrain from buying antigen test kits (ATKs) from online shops, stressing the kits can be purchased from pharmacies to avoid mistakes.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 August 2021, 09:18AM

The reminder has been issued to ensure the public buy ATKs that meet quality standards. Photo: AFP

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, said ATKs are medical equipment used to screen COVID-19 patients, so the public is advised to purchase them from drug stores and medical facilities.

She said the reminder was issued to ensure the public buy ATKs that meet quality standards.

ATKs and antibody test kits are sold online but the authorities recommend ATKs being sold through official channels due to concerns that people might buy the wrong ones.

There are 19 manufacturers approved by the Food and Drug Administration to produce ATKs for sale, Dr Apisamai said.

She said people who want to use ATKs to test for COVID-19 can visit www.koncovid.com and use the search function to find venues where they are available for purchase.

The venues are colour-coded to show whether they are public hospitals, private hospitals or clinics, Dr Apisamai said.

She said people who are advised to undergo COVID-19 screening are those with a fever and showing respiratory symptoms because they are classified as patients under investigation.

Citing findings from the Department of Disease Control, Dr Apisamai said about 25% of people in this group who live in Bangkok tested positive for the virus.

From today (Aug 6) to Sunday, Bangkok City Hall will provide COVID-19 screenings at six venues: Keelapat 2 sports plaza in Ratchathewi district; the Government Complex in Laksi district; Chalermphrakiat stadium in Min Buri district; a health centre in Pathumwan district; under Rama VIII bridge in Bang Phlat district; and Bangkae Pirom market in Bang Kae district.