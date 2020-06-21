BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CCSA promises reopening of nightlife venues

CCSA promises reopening of nightlife venues

BANGKOK: Thai nightlife will soon be back in full swing as a key member of the virus-fighting state agency on Sunday (June 21) promised to allow pubs, bars, karaoke parlours and other entertainment venues to reopen their doors.

COVID-19healtheconomicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 June 2020, 05:15PM

The normally lively nightlife in Bangkok has been dead for months with entertainment venues ordered to shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong / Bangkok Post

The normally lively nightlife in Bangkok has been dead for months with entertainment venues ordered to shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong / Bangkok Post

The decision was reached in talks between Nattapol Nakpanit, a key figure at the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and representatives of nightlife and musicians. It still needs endorsement, however, by the full-fledged CCSA meeting on Friday, reports the Bangkok Post.

Musicians and entertainers made an emotional appeal on Thursday to the government to allow them to get back to work as the long closure had put them in severe financial straits. 

Gen Nattapol said after the talks he will recommend to the full-member CCSA in a meeting on Friday that they be allowed to get back to work, but stressed the need for proper measures to prevent COVID-19 from rebounding.

“The fifth stage of easing restrictions will take place, with or without the extension of the emergency decree for another month,” said Gen Nattapol, who is the deputy army chief. “If the emergency decree is lifted, all closure orders will automatically end.”

The emergency decree will stay in place at least until the end of this month and it can be extended by the centre if authorities remain worried about the outbreak. Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 27 days, with recent cases imported by Thais returning to the country.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, who was in the talks, said all participants were satisfied with the outcome and expected to go back to work on July 1.

All nightlife operators have prepared plans to prevent virus transmission based on the guidelines of the Public Health Ministry, he added.

A representative of the entertainment businesses said operators in other provinces needed the green light from provincial governors, since they have been given full authority to make the decision in their jurisdiction.

It remains unclear whether the planned reopening will include wet massage parlours.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Starting over
Vigilance key to recovery, says new Phuket Governor
Budget limiting quality of tours
Phuket construction foreman, 50, investigated for rape of girl, 15, after ‘grooming’ a romantic relationship
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 20
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Former hotel employee dies after motorbike slams power pole at high speed
Phuket spas inspected for COVID-19 compliance
Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September
Travel bubbles to launch next month, foreign businessmen, experts to arrive first
Police investigate death of Myanmar man found hanged behind Korean restaurant
Phuket drugs delivery man arrested with 3kg of ya ice, more than 92,000 meth pills 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for Phuket ’International Medical Centre’? Thailand to target wealthy tourists! || June 19
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 19
Phuket officials ask police to end visitor registration, use Thai Chana only

 

Phuket community
Vigilance key to recovery, says new Phuket Governor

FYI Thorfinger in case you never read it 'The Phuket News notes that the provincial order issued...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

this is just crazy, as a business operator in Phuket we can't afford to be shut down another 3 m...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

@Thorfinger. Good question, "who is going to feed people"? So far it are private initiat...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

...There is no 'travel trust'. And pulling a Covid-19 vaccine availability into the travel ...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

Chula said clearly that no airline is interested in resuming flights to Thailand ( and than only for...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

@ThorFinger, a good question for Min Anutin who so far not has matched New Normal with Travel bubble...(Read More)

Vigilance key to recovery, says new Phuket Governor

well I rode into Phuket yesterday from Trang and there was nobody at the checkpoint, all vehicles we...(Read More)

Phuket spas inspected for COVID-19 compliance

For who? The biggest group of people the tourists are not welcome. What a circus...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Starting over

A new brush always cleans well, lets see if he has the balls to implement what most Phuket people ne...(Read More)

Phuket officials ask police to end visitor registration, use Thai Chana only

Papa Paul....No reported cases does not mean there aren't any. FYI, LOS literally stopped reside...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Binomo
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand

 