CCSA issues new colour-coded COVID province ranking

THAILAND: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (June 18) defined a new national zoning structure as part of its COVID-19 control measures.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 June 2021, 05:12PM

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announces the new zoning measures in a broadcast from Government House in Bangkok today (June 18). Photo: Screenshot

The new system is colour-coded and determined by the severity of the pandemic situation in the respective province – dark red ranks as maximum, and it then descends to red, orange and yellow. The new zone structure will come into effect on Monday (June 21).

Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi are all classified as yellow zones, along with 51 other provinces nationwide.

As part of the new zoning structure, CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin confirmed today that some disease control measures will be relaxed as of Monday.

In regards to yellow zones, restaurants, schools, shopping centres and department stores can revert to operating as usual. Sports facilities will be permitted to open with limited spectators and crowds no greater than 200 people are allowed to gather.

It is understood that by reverting to usual conditions restaurants will be permitted to serve alcohol to customers although this was not specifically stated. Entertainment venues such as pubs and bars will remain closed until further notice.

Local discretion

It must be stressed, however, that despite this announcement being made at national level by the CCSA, ultimately all decisions are are at the discretion of the provincial authorities and governors within their respective provinces. At time of press, there had been no official comment by authorities in Phuket.

QSI International School Phuket

There are four provinces designated as ‘dark red zones’: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. Within these four zones, department stores and shopping centres can remain open until 9pm, outdoors sports fields and well ventilated sports facilities can open without spectators and schools remain closed.

‘Red zones’ include Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon (previously a dark red zone), Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

Schools will reopen and activities within these zones will be permitted to be organised for crowds of no more than 100 people. There will be no limit to the number of in-house diners at restaurants who will be permitted to remain open until 11pm although the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises remains prohibited.

The nine provinces listed as ‘orange zones’ are Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo and Samut Songkhram.

Shopping centres, department stores and schools within these zones will be allowed to open as usual and sports facilities can open with limited spectators. Crowd limits are set at 150 people and, whereas restaurants can reopen as usual they are not permitted to sell alcohol nor is alcohol allowed to be consumed on the premises.

The CCSA stated that people must continue to wear face masks outside their homes in all provinces.

