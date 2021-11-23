BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
CCSA highlights major flaw in some hotel reservations

BANGKOK: Some hotels are deceiving overseas visitors by taking room reservations but omitting transport from the airport and COVID-testing, which means they must buy a new package on arrival or be denied entry, according to Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 November 2021, 09:04AM

Apisamai: Hotels ‘deceived’ visitors. Photo: Bangkok Post

The charge does not include limousine service from the airport to the hotel or the RT-PCR coronavirus test on arrival, even though both are required as conditions of entry on a Thailand Pass, reports the Bangkok Post.

Visitors have been thinking everything is booked when they seek QR approval for a Thailand Pass via the Foreign Ministry’s web portal.

On arrival they then find themselves having to buy a new package or be denied entry.

Some hotels were not giving refunds to visitors who subsequently cancel their room reservation and buy a limo, test and room package elsewhere, Dr Apisamai said.

Thailand Pass replaced the certificate of entry (CoE) on Nov 1 when the kingdom reopened to visitors. It requires visitors to have been fully vaccinated, have a clean RT-PCR test within 72 hours before boarding their flight and have US$50,000 (B1.6 million) health insurance.

Visitors from 61 countries and two territories in the “Test and Go” programme must have a limousine service from the airport directly to their hotel, and at their hotel must be tested for COVID-19 right away by staff from specified hospitals, Dr Apisamai said.

“Some visitors booked hotel rooms via websites and did not buy limousine service, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing and antigen test kits,” she said.

Officials had informed hotel booking websites in advance of the conditions, and told them that air travellers who did not buy a limousine service and COVID-19 testing would be denied entry, she said.

“Some hotels had packages that included limousine and Covid-19 testing, but also allowed visitors to reserve only rooms and seek RT-PCR testing themselves. This shows that such hotels intentionally deceived visitors.

“Visitors, who were unaware of the requirement and bought incomplete packages, later had to cancel their reservation and in some cases did not receive a refund,” Dr Apisamai said.

Travellers apply for Thailand Pass by the ministry’s web portal, providing documentation, and receive a QR Entry Code or Thailand Pass ID by email, which is then used upon entering Thailand.

CaptainJack69 | 23 November 2021 - 11:38:47 

Sounds like a problem with Thailand Pass to me. The hotel can't know where people are arriving from when they make a booking. The requirements are for entering the country, not for entering the hotel. How can TP be granted if its own requirements aren't met?

maverick | 23 November 2021 - 10:32:55 

Folks should read the Test & Go rules , a test booking is required before the hotel will issue a confirmation which in turn is required for the Thailand pass to be issued - as for transport Hotel will organise with a SHA taxi - don’t see what the issue is some hotels may have been slack early on when rules were new - I have just brought my wife and daughter back with no hassle.

JohnC | 23 November 2021 - 09:47:57 

Well well. No surprises there. Thailand deceiving tourists on arrival so they have to fork out extra money. Already sounding like business as usual. Sad. Very sad!

 

Phuket community
Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

A shame they missed Kamala- may have something to do with which shop the BiB hang around in. Maid st...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

Once upon a time there was the land of smiles...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

In Thailand Pass application form should be a Government announcment about strict face mask obligati...(Read More)

Thai pledges undermining climate push

Diesel is by far not the most dirty or badest fuel. ...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

So it's ok for people to scream at each other in a noisy, crowded bar without facemasks on, but ...(Read More)

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

I hope Lelecuneo will be down at Baan Laimai doing his checks. He must be very excited!...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Is there a disclaimer section on the Thailand Pass that outlines the covid requirements / restrictio...(Read More)

China’s no bully, Xi tells Asean bloc

China had a "One child per family" policy for many decades. They have raised the limit to...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Keeping this "little" requirement a secret is a sure way to make money! Also, telling tou...(Read More)

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Isn't it strange how half-cast kids are so despised in Thai society but end up being held up to ...(Read More)

 

