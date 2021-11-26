BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism

CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism

BANGKOK: Curfews in effect in other parts of Thailand will no longer be in effect starting next month after lifting the nighttime ban being enforced in the last remaining six provinces as part of the measures to revitalise the economy and tourism sector.

COVID-19Coronavirustransporthealtheconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 November 2021, 05:36PM

Thai and foreign visitors walk on Khaosan Rd, Bangkok, on Nov 12 this year after the country reopened to air travellers on Nov 1. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Thai and foreign visitors walk on Khaosan Rd, Bangkok, on Nov 12 this year after the country reopened to air travellers on Nov 1. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

The country will also allow travellers to enter the country by land and sea, change the COVID-19 testing method for air travellers and allow tourists to visit more provinces, reports the Bangkok Post.

The measures will be implemented in December, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday (Nov 26).

The decision to open the country more was made even as a new coronavirus variant had been detected in South Africa and Hong Kong. The news sent stock markets reeling in Asia and prompted Britain to ban flights from six southern African countries.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin did not mention the new variant in the routine briefing after the meeting.

The COVID-19 task force will remove Tak, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla from the “most dangerous” list from Dec 1, ending the curfew in the last remaining six provinces, said Dr Taweesilp.

The centre also agreed to the Public Health Ministry’s proposal to adjust testing rules for air travellers from 63 countries and territories by replacing RT-PCR testing with antigen testing from Dec 16.

The change will allow visitors to start travelling in Thailand sooner since the antigen testing takes a much shorter time for the results to be known. At present, visitors must spend a night at hotels waiting for RT-PCR results before they can be out and about.

Thai Residential

The spokesman cited as the reason the low proportion of infected visitors since Thailand reopened on Nov 1. Health authorities found 63, or 0.08%, of 81,000 air visitors infected with the virus, according to Public Health Ministry data on Thursday.

Thailand starting Dec 1 will also add Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani to the list of provinces tourists can visit, in addition to Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga, which are already open to international arrivals.

The CCSA will also allow border entry, starting on Dec 24 with Nong Khai, the province opposite Laos. Details of entry by sea will be announced later.

But the CCSA still kept night entertainment venues closed at least until mid-January, despite pleas from operators to allow them to open next month to cash in on New Year holidays.

It cited concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 clusters caused by congestion.

“The country missed the new year celebration last year because of clusters found in entertainment venues,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The meeting on Friday also extended the state of emergency by two months to the end of January.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel change-ups? Miss Universe photographer arrested || November 26
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain
Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast
DSI Phuket conference ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda
Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria
Antigen tests plan for visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials blame entertainment venues for rising cases? Phuket police deny ’robbing’ foreigners || November 25
Heavy rain, flood warning for the South
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks
Be good hosts for Apec meetings in Phuket, urges Governor
Most new infections from entertainment venues: Phuket health official
Phang Nga tourism still suffering
Phuket marks 110 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

The serial apologists can't seem to grasp the concept that people that live here know the rules ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Is it fair to ask hotels refund of by Government demanded pre-paying SHA hotels? Hotels 'investe...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Very much possible RTP and rental shops work together under same hood to scam foreign tourists. Ren...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Meanwhile many have paid their PCR test already for arriving in December. Some friends from Europe (...(Read More)

Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria

What a nonsens to mislead the general thai public. Relevant Thai Officials know exactly were '&#...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Wiesel@ way too logical for the serial whingers on this forum ...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

Maybe Thai Medics realize the WHO on 1st Jan 2021 stated that then PCR test MEANINGLESS as it only i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

It's notable when those who 'come' to Thailand who are not full time residents dismi...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

So will the hotels give refunds for the reservations made for after December 1?...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

One of the problems is that the local police get 65% of the fine, the local government gets 35% and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thanyapura

 