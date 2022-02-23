CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

PHUKET: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved for the second mandatory RT-PCR tests required of tourists under the revised Test & Go Sandbox entry scheme to be ATK (antigen test kit) tests instead.

tourismCOVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 03:02PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced the news earlier today (Feb 23), confirmed the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior.

Tourists who enter Thailand under the Test & Go Scheme will be required to stay at their SHA+ pre-booked accommodation for only their first night before being allowed to travel freely throughout the country, he said.

The CCSA also approved to reduce the required COVID insurance coverage for tourists from US$50,000 to not less than US$20,000, Mr Taweesilp said.

Both measures are to come into effect on Mar 1, Mr Taweesilp confirmed.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

UPDATE: The Phuket Info Center later updated its announcement to explain the changes to the entry requirements for tourists as follows:

Updated measures to prevent COVID-19 For travelling to the Kingdom of Thailand Starting from March 1, 2022

Travellers can travel from any country by direct flight or connecting dedicated flights for both Sandbox and Test & Go travellers

(1) Registration system: before entering the Kingdom of Thailand, must be registered through the Thalland Pass system and when entering the Kingdom of Thailand must use the "Mor Chana" mobile phone application

(2) Quarantine: Not quarantined, but must stay to wait for the results of the COVID-19 test within SHA Extra Plus / AQ for 1 day (the day of arrival)

(3) Evidence of vaccination: Must have received complete vaccination according to the criteria prescribed by the Ministry of Health at least 14 days before travelling.

(4) Proof of accommodation booking: proof of payment for 1 night’s accommodation SHA++ (to wait for the RT-PCR test result for COVID-19).

(5) Health insurance (for foreigners): insurance with coverage of not less than US$20,000

(6) COVID-19 test results before travel: COVID-19 test results by RT-PCR method (issued within 72 hours before departure).

(7) COVID-19 test upon arrival in Thailand (RT-PCR and ATK included in the accommodation fee): Must be tested for COVID-19 twice.

▪️ 1st time: RT-PCR upon arrival

▪️ 2nd time: Self-ATK on Day 5 (of stay in Thailand)

Registration (under the new requirements) starts from 1 March 2022 and travel (under the new requirements) starts from 7 March 2022 onwards.

Updated information as of February 23, 2022.

Source: Press conference, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)