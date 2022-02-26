BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

BANGKOK: Critics have voiced concerns over reports that the Ministry of Public Health will cease providing daily bulletins containing the number of new COVID-19 infections over the preceding 24-hour period, saying members of the public have the right to be kept abreast of the situation without having to seek the information themselves online.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 February 2022, 09:45AM

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health. Photo: Bangkok Post

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health. Photo: Bangkok Post

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, has said the daily update on the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases would possibly end soon as health authorities change the focus of their briefings to the emergence of new clusters of what is thought will soon be classified an endemic disease, reports the Bangkok Post.

Currently, about 60% of all people infected with the virus are receiving care under the government’s Home and Community Isolation programme, he said.

“The figures are already out of date when we announce them. So what’s the point? We previously gave the number of [daily] infections because we were afraid they would overwhelm hospitals’ capacity, but now they don’t. Every patient is well taken care of,” he said.

The ministry will now report only new infections in provinces with serious outbreaks for the sake of containment and efficiency, he said.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The figures, however, will remain posted on the ddc.moph.go.th website as all countries are required to collect daily tallies and report them to the World Health Organization in a transparent manner.

Dr Thira Woratanarat, associate professor of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, pointed to the need for the government to continue publicising the infection rate as he said it should be considered of major interest to the public under Section 59 of the charter.

On the other hand, Dr Thirawat Hemachudha, the chief of Chulalongkorn University’s Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, reiterated that the daily infection rate doesn’t reflect the true number, largely because of a lack of RT-PCR test kits.

“I think the ministry wants people to panic less and trust in its ability to manage the situation,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 February 2022 - 11:09:58 

Dr Thirawat wrote: He thinks that Ministry want people to panic less and trust Government's ablebility.  I read: Not the people, but the Government is panicking and probably manipulate the Covid figures. Is that called misleading?

christysweet | 26 February 2022 - 10:46:08 

It's the briefings are winding down- not the infection rates which are rising and vastly under reported

maverick | 26 February 2022 - 10:10:45 

About time - needless to say the media will doubtless pull the data so scaremongering can continue unabated.

Fascinated | 26 February 2022 - 10:04:06 

Normal form for here- 'If we don't talk about it it isn't happening'.  For 'containment and efficiency' read denial.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death
NATO deploys response units to bolster defenses
Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Endemic’ shift by June? Phuket in-school exams allowed || February 25
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta
Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams
TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost
Central Pattana to spend B120bn on sustainable future
CCSA updates home-grown COVID-19 vaccine developments
Attacks across Ukraine as dozens die in Russian invasion
Phuket Stray Dog Shelter running short of food
Record number of new national COVID cases

 

Phuket community
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

While this is a heartless act victimizing poor people and (if their account is accurate) apparently ...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

clearly the flower lady did not pay the ramson to the police therefore not allowed to sell.... what ...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Mr Siripakorn should remove any skeptism/misunderstanding out of the thai air. For him a quality to...(Read More)

SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need

A V/G + other high ranking Officials 'joined' SOS food drive. Did they ( their departments) ...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Christy, just a thought, when the USSR tried to put men and missiles close to the USA (Cuba) Kennedy...(Read More)

Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death

Still infection numbers go up. But i guess the TAT and don't care. Govenor Narong has made a ne...(Read More)

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

Dr Thirawat wrote: He thinks that Ministry want people to panic less and trust Government's able...(Read More)

Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams

Yes Kurt, i understand changing the lights to white. Sometimes i don't understand Thai logic....(Read More)

Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months

Perhaps Dr Kiattiphum was instructed to 'talk down' the Thai Covid situation as government d...(Read More)

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

It's the briefings are winding down- not the infection rates which are rising and vastly under r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX

 