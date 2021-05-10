The Phuket News
CCSA blames spike on patient silence

THAILAND: A total of 512 health workers in 57 provinces have been infected by COVID-19, with the main cause being transmission from patients who failed to inform hospitals about their condition.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 May 2021, 08:16AM

The Public Health Ministry is concerned about the spread of the disease among health workers. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

From April 1 to last Friday (May 7), 512 health workers, aged about 30, were infected with the virus, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

He noted that of the 512 infected health workers, 285, or 56%, show symptoms of the disease.

One of the infected workers - a dentist with heart and lung diseases - died, Dr Taweesilp said. The number of symptomatic cases among health workers in the third wave of infections in Thailand is higher than that of previous outbreaks, he said.

Thirty-five percent of the infected health workers are nurses, while the rest are physicians (10%) and dentists (5%), he said.

Also, 65% of them work at public hospitals, while 29% work at private hospitals, according to Dr Taweesilp.

Phuket Property

According to the CCSA, 137 infected health workers were found in Bangkok, 47 in Trang, 34 in Chon Buri and 25 in Nakhon Pathom.

The numbers show 265 of the infected were in contact with or provided care for infected patients.

The spokesman said these cases stem from patients who failed to inform hospitals about their risk of contracting COVID-19. He said the health workers had worked with some of the patients.

The Public Health Ministry was concerned about the spread of the disease among health workers, Dr Taweesilp said.

