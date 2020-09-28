BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
CCSA approves Special Tourist Visa ‘in principle’

BANGKOK:  The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved several measures related to COVID-19 prevention measures, including approving ‘in principle’ the Special Tourist Visa which will allow tourists to spend up to 270 uninterrupted days in Thailand.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 28 September 2020, 04:16PM

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: NNT

According to Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, the centre agreed, in principle, the motion to allow six groups of international visitors to come to Thailand, state news agency NNT reported today (Sept 28).

“The first are cyclists, who will take part in a cycling event, which will take place on October 6th to 16th in the provinces of Samut Songkhram, Petchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Surat Thani,” the NNT report explained.

“The second group are pilots and cabin crew who have visited the United States, one of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 patients. 

“The third group are people visiting Thailand holding non-immigrant visas. The fourth and the fifth groups are long stay visitors with Special Tourist Visas (STV) and people holding the APEC Business Travel Cards.

“The sixth group are people who wish to stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days in total. Visitors in this group must receive approval from the MFA before being allowed to visit Thailand,” the report said.

The meeting also agreed, in principle, to the sixth extension of the implementation of the Emergency Decree to deter COVID-19 from Oct 1 to Oct 31, it added.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the measures tomorrow (Sept 29).

The CCSA also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional fatalities, said the report.

According to the CCSA, the national total stands at 3,545 cases with 59 deaths, it added.

According to the information from the center, 3,369 patients have made full recoveries, while 117 remain in hospital.

 

