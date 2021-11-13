BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers

BANGKOK: With the number of daily COVID-19 infections currently averaging about 6,000-7,000, with new cases in Bangkok hovering around 700-800 per day, an advisor to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is urging the public to remain committed to public health measures in light of the stubborn infection numbers.

COVID-19health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 13 November 2021, 04:33PM

Photo: NNT

CCSA Advisor Dr Udom Kachintorn said the country reopening to international tourists has proceeded smoothly but he remained concerned with the 6,000-7,000 daily new Covid infections, especially in Bangkok where the high daily numbers meant the infections graph could rise, reports state news agency NNT.

Dr Udom urged members of the public and venue operators to stringently adhere to disease control measures, especially those under the Covid Free Setting guideline and the ‘Universal Prevention’ scheme.

He also expressed confidence in vaccines being able to reduce deaths and severe illness from COVID, saying 70-80% of the infected were unvaccinated.

Noting that most of the people who had lost their lives to COVID-19 were elderly people with chronic illness, he said it was necessary for senior citizens and individuals at high risk of developing severe symptoms from COVID to quickly receive the vaccine.

The CCSA advisor said the Ministry of Public Health now has a target to complete the administering of 100 million doses of vaccine within November, one month ahead of schedule.

He noted, however, that he remained concerned over COVID clusters at Kathin events, funerals, and the upcoming Loy Krathong festival where large numbers of people will gather.

