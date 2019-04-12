THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
CC’s Hideaway presents ‘Stargazer’, its 5th annual talent contest

CC’s Hideaway, located in Kata, proudly presents its 5th ‘Stargazer Talent Contest’ which will take place on Apr 27 between 6pm and 11pm.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 April 2019, 10:00AM

Expect singers, dancers, acrobats, actors and more.

The goal of Stargazer is to create an opportunity for new individuals and groups to perform and promote their special talents and, with media and hundreds of guests in attendance, maybe even get their big break.

Stargazer is open to Thai and expat communities alike. In previous years, the contest has attracted contestants from around the world, including Thailand, the United States, Russia, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines.

Stargazer brings together a wide range of singers, bands, dancers, acro­bats and actors who are scored by specta­tors and professional judges.

This year, the winner will receive B35,000 and a Stargazer trophy, second place will receive B20,000 and third place will receive B10,000. There is also the ‘People’s Choice’ award, as chosen by the audience.

Past winners include Same Size Crew, Bboys dance team (2015), Khun Maatam Rapter, a singer from Chiang Mai (2016), Spectrum dance team (2017) and Daisy & Alvin, a singer and fire dancer (2018).

In line with CC’s Hideaway commit­ment to give back to the Thai commu­nity, the resort will donate a portion of the revenue generated by Stargazer to the Life Home Project Foundation whose mission is to offer children who are af­fected or infected with HIV/AIDS a more dignified life, prevent the spread of this disease in Phuket and fight against the stigmatisation of people living with it.

To apply, email stargazer@ccshidea­way.com with a short biography, a photo and a link to a video of your per­formance. Contestants must be aged 13 or over. Applications are accepted until Apr 20.

Entry is free for the first 25 people who arrive before 7pm and is B250 thereafter, including a drink. Guests and contestants are encouraged to dress in neon colours.

For more details, visit www.ccshidea­way.com/aboutus/special-party.htm, call 076-333-222 or email stargazer@ccshideaway.com

 

 

