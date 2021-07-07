The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

PHUKET: Complex requirements for inbound ‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists such as a Certificate of Entry (COE), the Vaccine Validation process and the requirement of receipts for several PCR tests might have decelerated incoming demand, reports international real estate consultant CBRE.

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 04:37PM

Serious questions are being raised over the prospective success of the Phuket Sandbox reopening of tourism in Phuket.

Serious questions are being raised over the prospective success of the Phuket Sandbox reopening of tourism in Phuket.

Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, Head of Resort Land and Investment, CBRE Thailand, who is based in Phuket.

Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, Head of Resort Land and Investment, CBRE Thailand, who is based in Phuket.

Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of Research and Consulting at CBRE Thailand

Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of Research and Consulting at CBRE Thailand

« »

Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of Research and Consulting at CBRE Thailand, reported that Phuket alone had more than 10 million international tourists in 2019 who generated around B393 billion for the island, accounting for 89% of its tourism revenue, CBRE noted in a release yesterday (July 6).

In 2020, total number of tourist arrivals to Phuket was about 4mn while in the first half of 2021, Phuket will have less than 400,000 tourists, the release added.

Since January, the number of tourists in Phuket was only 358,891 as of May, almost an 86% change compared to the same period in 2020. With this reason, the Thai government launched the Sandbox initiative to revive the tourism industry, it noted.

“Areas in Patong, Karon, and Kata with predominantly tourism-dependent businesses are currently deserted,” said Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, Head of Resort Land and Investment, CBRE Thailand, who is based in Phuket.

“Hotels, restaurants and community malls are temporarily closed. Also, nightlife in Phuket is limited to until 11 pm, nevertheless, only a few tables were occupied. Retail spaces are empty as many tenants have moved out and the retailers are struggling in finding new tenants. Even in the airport, only branded restaurants have survived,” she added.

The hardest hit is the hotel sector where occupancy and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) are currently as low as figures during the first wave of COVID-19, CBRE noted in its report.

However, Ms Prakaipeth added that the Sandbox initiative has brought some hope to business operators, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality-related businesses in Phuket, and other islands are closely monitoring its development.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

CBRE Research reported that more than 300 businesses participated in the SHA Plus Program, where ‘SHA’ certifies that the businesses have public health measures and ‘Plus’ represents that more than 70% of total employees are fully vaccinated. 

However, as the island quarantine quarantine period has been extended from seven days to 14 days, local business operators see less potential in the program. They are worried that a longer stay period will lessen tourists’ demand and some hotels will delay their re-opening until August, the report notes.

“Despite recent news reporting that there were almost 8,000 applications for Certificates of Entry (CoE) as required under the Sandbox programme, unfortunately just before the program started many foreign tourists had cancelled their flights and hotel bookings due to the delayed COE and other processes,” the report explained.

Previously, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expected more than 100,000 tourists coming to Phuket in the first three months of the sandbox, it added.

“CBRE believes that the balance between safety measures and practicality as well as the effective management of the welcoming process is key for a successful program.

“In addition, it will depend on the overall COVID-19 situation in Thailand as we are still currently in the ‘cautious list’ for some countries. If the situation is improved and under control, more tourists will come.

“Phuket Sandbox could be a good pilot model and lesson-learning opportunity for upcoming destinations as it seems that we all have to live with the COVID-19 pandemic situation for a certain period of time. We all do hope to see a lively Phuket again even with this new normal way of tourism,” the release concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19
Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes
Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe
Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares
Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod
Samut Prakan blaze impacts over 80,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in quarantine, Volunteers & Soi Dog ask for Phuket dog shelter to reopen |:| July 6
No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor
Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only
Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang
Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns
England to lift virus restrictions as Israel raises vaccine fears
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

 

Phuket community
Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

2 points to make The fare to Surin is cheaper than Cherngtalay. Why is this the case? We have he...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

"the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police had been assigned to invest...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Send them back after serving 30 years in a Thai prison! ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe

I wonder if he knows he booked a holiday to Phuket! :-))...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

Or, you can rent a car for about 800 baht per day....(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Well Xi_V, your posts are a joke - that's for sure!...(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Yeah Xivi,and you are the hub for spreading comments/ fake news.Fantasizing about numbers without sh...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Plenty of drug dealers are hiding in Thailand. Some of 'em are luckier than these two and even g...(Read More)

Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

Whoops- anyone see that coming? Back to the drawing board chaps!...(Read More)

Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod

Anyone who's taken Xi vaccine (Xinovac / Xinopharm) and still alive should consider taking Pfize...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand

 