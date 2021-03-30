Rungrawee Oankhot, director of the office which is situated near Phuket International Airport, stated in an announcement that between tomorrow (Mar 31) and Friday (Apr 2), the low-pressure patterns over the Gulf of Bengal will move into the Andaman sea, leading to more isolated and heavy rain in the west coastal provinces including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
“People in these areas should beware of the possible impact of such heavy rain, such as flash floods and landslides,” Ms. Rungrawee warned.
“Thunderstorms will create wind waves in the Andaman sea that will be very stronger with wave heightsexpected above two metres.
“In addition to people based in western coastal regions taking care, all ships in the Andaman sea should proceed with caution and keep clear of areas affected by the heavy weather,” she added.
