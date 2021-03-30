Caution urged as more heavy rain heading to Phuket

PHUKET: The West Coast office of the Southern Meteorological Center in Phuket today (Mar 30) forecast scattered thundershowers and heavy rains to continue across the island and other Andaman coastal provinces for the rest of this week.

Tuesday 30 March 2021, 04:50PM

Rungrawee Oankhot, director of the office which is situated near Phuket International Airport, stated in an announcement that between tomorrow (Mar 31) and Friday (Apr 2), the low-pressure patterns over the Gulf of Bengal will move into the Andaman sea, leading to more isolated and heavy rain in the west coastal provinces including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People in these areas should beware of the possible impact of such heavy rain, such as flash floods and landslides,” Ms. Rungrawee warned.

“Thunderstorms will create wind waves in the Andaman sea that will be very stronger with wave heightsexpected above two metres.

“In addition to people based in western coastal regions taking care, all ships in the Andaman sea should proceed with caution and keep clear of areas affected by the heavy weather,” she added.