Catch Junior family beach club opens on Bang Tao Beach

The creative team behind Phuket’s best-loved beach club, Catch Beach Club, have set up a place dedicated for young people to call their very own on Bang Tao Beach.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 April 2019, 09:07AM

Jumping pillow fun.

Catch Junior offers facepainting too.

Jumping pillow fun.

In the 30-metre-long pool.

Why should adults have all the fun? Catch Junior is a place where small bundles of joy will bounce, jump, play, climb, splash, create and make friends, expelling all that boundless energy in beachside style.

Imagine the fun children will have with unlimited access to amusements. Meanwhile, parents and grown-ups can sit back and enjoy watching them having the time of their lives in comfort. This wonderland of non-stop activity is what Catch Junior is all about, a secure and tasteful place that young ones will call their very own.

For those who have enough energy to power a small town, there are plenty of physical activities to enjoy. Toddlers will be secure in their own shallow section of the 30-metre-long pool, while the older children swim, slide, splash and play.

Laguna Golf Phuket

There’s also a huge jumping pillow large enough for 15 bouncing away at any one time. Youngsters can test their power of balance and dexterity by playing on a slackline and climbing on a spider rope. The most exciting activity, however, is DJ lessons from Catch Beach Club’s talented in-house musical crew.

After all the play, children will need a refuel and the dining menu at Catch Junior has been specifically designed to offer children the food that they love. Every weekend a special brunch for children will be available with complimentary ice cream. Of course, there are healthier options as well as a cuisine menu and drinks list for adults to enjoy.

Located next to Catch Beach Club on Bang Tao Beach, Catch Junior offers a safe and fun environment for play and time connecting with other young people from around the world. Parents have the freedom to supervise or use the supervisory services offered. A perfect place for parties, get-togethers and allowing children to be themselves.

 

 

