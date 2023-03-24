British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cat slaughterhouse shut down, 197 cats rescued in ‘milestone moment’ for animal welfare in Vietnam

Cat slaughterhouse shut down, 197 cats rescued in ‘milestone moment’ for animal welfare in Vietnam

An industrial-scale cat slaughterhouse in the southern Vietnamese province of Dong Thap, capable of slaughtering up to 500 innocent cats a day, has ceased all operations following landmark intervention from the authorities.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 24 March 2023, 12:13PM

A Soi Dog vet nurse while moving the cat out of the slaughter place. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A Soi Dog vet nurse while moving the cat out of the slaughter place. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Cats in cages, waiting for delivery time. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Cats in cages, waiting for delivery time. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Cages and cat trapping tool. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Cages and cat trapping tool. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Frozen cat meat. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Frozen cat meat. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

The slaughterhouse, which has been in business for more than a decade, has been subject to two police raids in recent weeks, during which its owners were found not to be in possession of the required paperwork. Over five tons of frozen cat meat was subsequently destroyed in front of the pleading owners, putting the unauthorised facility out of business. 

 The case has been hailed as a milestone moment for animal welfare in Vietnam by Soi Dog Foundation International, a Thailand-based animal welfare organisation who are fighting for an end to the dog and cat meat trade across Asia and who are supporting the care of 197 cats rescued from the slaughterhouse. 

“This is the first time we have seen an operation of this scale dealt with in this manner, and we are extremely pleased with the outcome,” said a spokesperson from the foundation.

“The cats found on-site are safe and receiving the urgent medical care they need. Though extremely distressed at first, 90% of the cats are now friendly and affectionate – and many are already sterilised – leading us to believe they are much-loved pets stolen to be sold into this barbaric trade.”   

The now-defunct Dong Thap slaughterhouse had the capacity to slaughter up to 500 cats a day using industrial machinery. A brutal end, their throats were cut, their bodies thrown into vats of boiling water and their coats removed using ‘defurring’ machines. 

Described in local press as “super thieves” and “pet killers”, the owners coordinated a steady supply of cats through their business, both stolen pets as well as free-roaming strays which they trapped using crude homemade snares. Some cats were slaughtered, frozen and then sold for medicinal use and consumption, while others were crammed into cages alive and shipped thousands of kilometres for sale and slaughter in northern Vietnam and China, where demand is much greater than the south. 

 

Repeat offenders, the owners had been fined by the authorities before. Undeterred and without remorse, they were ready to resume the slaughter and sale of cats just days later. However, with their supplies now destroyed and ongoing police surveillance in place, Soi Dog Foundation is confident that this recent intervention marks the end of their business once and for all. 

Devastatingly, though, Dong Thap is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trade in Vietnam, where the number of cats and dogs slaughtered every year is believed to run into the millions. 

“Fuelled by the successful outcome in this case, we will continue to fight for the creation of a legal framework so that similar operations can be targeted and cats and dogs are no longer subjected to this unimaginable cruelty anywhere in the country,” said Soi Dog Foundation’s spokesperson.  

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

“2023 has been declared the Year of the Cat in Vietnam, with cats hailed as symbols of protection and good luck. It is time they were treated accordingly.”

The foundation successfully put an end to the dog and cat meat trade in Thailand in 2014 and is working with the Hanoi Department of Animal Health to achieve the same in the Vietnamese capital and beyond.

With the consumption of cats growing increasingly popular in Vietnam, and the methods of slaughter unimaginably cruel, the foundation is determined to raise awareness of the trade and help introduce robust legislation to shut it down.  

Aside from the cruelty involved, the dog and cat meat trade is also thought to be contributing towards the spread of rabies in Vietnam. Despite funds allocated towards eradicating the disease by 2030, the situation within the country is only worsening according to recent news reports.   

“As long as the dog and cat meat trade continues, it will be impossible for Vietnam to become rabies free,” said Soi Dog Foundation’s spokesperson. “Stolen from outside loving homes and from the streets before being transported in terrible conditions and slaughtered in plain view of one another using the crudest methods – each point of the trade involves close contact between humans and these extremely scared animals and therefore possible exposure to this fatal disease.”

About Soi Dog Foundation  

Established in 2003 on the island of Phuket, Thailand, Soi Dog Foundation is Southeast Asia’s largest organisation helping stray animals. Their mission is to improve the welfare of dogs and cats in Asia, resulting in better lives for both the animal and human communities, to create a society without homeless animals and to ultimately end animal cruelty.  

The Gill Dalley sanctuary in Phuket is home to over 1,800 animals. Soi Dog also has a treatment facility in Bangkok and responds to crisis situations throughout Thailand. The organisation is dedicated to implementing effective, sustainable solutions that reduce the suffering of dogs and cats in Asia, runs entirely on donations and works efficiently so all donations are used to help animals as effectively as possible.  

Contact: info@soidog.org  
Website: www.soidog.org 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Shazam!’ puts on a show
A Commitment to Excellence: Meet Pamela Ong
Life Beyond Glasses: The Game-Changing Advantages of Refractive Lens Exchange!
Time to ‘Scream’ again
Amazing Thailand Dance With Me
Howson leaving the 89.5 house
Shadow boxing with ‘Creed II’
Health experts ask to go easy on Thai donuts, tea
New orchid species discovered in Songkhla
Green Thoughts: Sun Gods and Sun Worshippers
Itameshi served in style
‘Cocaine Bear’ a killer for laughs
Loic’s portrait of the future
A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’

 

Phuket community
Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

statements on here !!...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Christy Get the facts right ! Panang did not originate from the south of Thailand ! And the Br...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

@John maybe you really have nothing else to do and no money so you stay home in front of your screen...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Yes southern Thailand which is populated by people of Malaysian heritage (because the British comma...(Read More)

Governor calls consuls to ’keep the peace’ meeting

This is a little unclear. Are the 33,068 foreigners living in Phuket legally registered with immigr...(Read More)

Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok

What a ghastly demise- RIP. Take it easy out there, folks don't make the mistake of rushing,...(Read More)

Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths

No instant expertise from our culinary experts on PN? I am staggered. ...(Read More)

Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket

@JohnC. Assumptions are like gaseous eruptions. Everybody makes them, but seldom likes the result. ...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

This, repeated, accident is one of a 'human error'. 1- Perhaps backlog in bus maintenance. 2...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

JohnC, All other routes, Kamala-Patong vv, Kata-Patong vv go over hills too. Fact is that these enor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pacific Prime Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential

 