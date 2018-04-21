PHUKET: CAT Telecom yesterday announced that they are now using “LoRaWAN” (Long-Range Wide Area Network) media access control (MAC) protocol for the island’s 1,000 Wi-Fi hotpots.

The announcement was made at a meeting held at the Bhukitta Grand Ballroom on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 20) which was led by the Minister of Digital Economy and Society Dr Pichet Durongkaveroj.

President of CAT Telecom Col Sappachai Huwanant said, “We saw a good opportunity to introduce LoRaWAN to Phuket as this will help develop the island into becoming a Smart City. And I am pleased to announce that this is now ready to use at all 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots across the island.”

“LoRaWAN is a media access control (MAC) layer protocol designed for large-scale public networks with a single operator. A Smart City involves many parts for Phuket including Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Lighting, Parking, Farming and Logistics and Tourism.

“CAT joins with other partners to create and show tourism attractions such as restaurant and other businesses. In the future these connections will envelop life and support a better life quality and City Data Platform,” he said.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said, “Thank you to everyone who is helping push Phuket to become a Smart City. Phuket is growing fast and we need time to apply digital platforms in our life for a better life and safety. I am glad Phuket officials use and share information which is effective and helps them work fast together.”

Dr Pichet added, “All these ideas will move Phuket forward to reach the ministry’s goal of seeing Phuket be a beautiful city, warmly welcoming tourists, publishing digital services and society coordination.”