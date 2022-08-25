British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Castration bill makes the cut

Castration bill makes the cut

BANGKOK: The House of Representatives yesterday (Aug 24) passed a bill allowing recidivist sex offenders and violent criminals to voluntarily receive chemical castration.

crimesex
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 August 2022, 07:21AM

Activists carry messages deploring sexual violence, in Bangkok in April. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Activists carry messages deploring sexual violence, in Bangkok in April. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The bill of preventive measures of sexual recidivism or violent crimes was passed by 292 votes with one vote against and one abstention, reports the Bangkok Post. It will be proposed for royal endorsement before coming into effect.

Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok Patcharin Sumsiripong, who proposed the law with the Justice Ministry, said it will help reduce repeat offending.

She said the focus will be on three serious crimes, namely, sexual violations including rape and harassment, murder or aggravated assault, and offences that infringe on people’s freedom such as abduction.

The bill passed its reading in the House in February and in the Senate in July. The Senate amended some sections and the law returned to the House yesterday.

The law requires the use of a drug that reduced testosterone levels to be approved by a committee and ordered by the court. Convicts who agree to receive the injection can ask to have their prison terms shortened.

The procedure must be carried out by at least two specialists, psychiatric and medical. The bill also requires the offenders to be monitored for 10 years. They must wear electronic monitoring bracelets after their release for a period of time.

South Korea, Russia, Poland and some parts of the United States have also turned to chemical castration to reduce repeat offending.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hong Konger ‘kidnapped’ in Thailand by SE Asia scam ring pleads for help
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surfers from across Southeast Asia converged on Kata Beach || August 24
Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM
Instant noodle prices to rise tomorrow
Water supply outages to affect Koh Kaew, Rassada
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
Power outage affect Wat Manik area
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Najib sent to jail after Malaysia top court upholds sentence in 1MDB scandal
Thai pandemic centre gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected overdose on Patong Beach || August 23
Shipping containers block approach to Government House
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

 

Phuket community
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island

Good job sailor and good job by the search team. If no one saw him fall over he is lucky to have not...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

Poor Thailand...it has to rank near the bottom in terms of competent governance. I guess that is ju...(Read More)

Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’

sorry to hear someone lost their life in an accident but Kurt your full of it, it happens all over ...(Read More)

Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’

Sorry, but I don't believe any motorbike..falling asleep...scenario. That is just a new RTP fant...(Read More)

Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka

Great vid on You Tube "13 Lost: Untold Story..." Reymenant tells how when he told the Br...(Read More)

Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship

Sea Air Land Productions on You Tube have captioned vids with a lot of RTN Seal footage - Seems a co...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

2 years back a drunk Thai man rattled my door at lunchtime demanding 'we f*ck now..' but to...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

... and beautiful reservoirs is always a 'good time. Quite opposite of what we read in BP, about...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Pascale's personal insinuating reaction made it needed to derail my comment. I wrote: Already i...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

RTP to busy to catch up with brown pockets refilling after 2 years of (Covid-) stop. No interest in ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Barketek
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 