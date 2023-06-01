333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Cash prizes on offer at free to enter Khao Lak surfing competition

SURFING: Keen surfers have the chance to enter an upcoming competition in Phang Nga free of charge and stand the chance to win cash prizes, organisers confirmed yesterday (May 31).

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 June 2023, 01:39PM

Image: Thailand Surfing Federation

The Khao Lak Surf Festival 2023 will take place on the weekend of June 16-18 at Memory Beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province.

The competition will incorporate men’s and women’s shortboard and longboard, with limited sports up for grabs in each category; men’s shortboard competition is limited to 48 competitors, while the men’s longboard will impose a limit of 32 entries.

The women’s shortboard and longboard categories will be limited to 24 competitors in each class.

Cash prizes will be distributed in each category at the following amounts: B20,000 for the first place in the men’s and women’s longboard and shortboard competition; B15,000 for second place in both classes and B10,000 for the third place finishers.

Organisers stated that certain stipulations abound to the cash prizes, namely that the amount is tax liable by law and that winners are required to provide legal identification documents such as a copy of their ID card or passport, in order to receive the prize money.

All competitors who receive a cash prize will also receive a commemorative trophy from the event, organisers added.

In order to enter, competitors must provide a copy of their ID card or passport along with a photo (not exceeding 2MB in file size) which will be uploaded into the application form online for identity verification. The organiser reserves the right to cancel any registrants who do not include this information as their application will in effect be incomplete.

The online entry form can be accessed via the Thailand Surfing Federation website here.

For further information please email: info@surfingthailand.org.

