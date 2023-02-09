333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cars seized for failed finance ‘ownership’, forged plates

Cars seized for failed finance ‘ownership’, forged plates

PHUKET: Region 8 Police have seized five cars and a pickup truck that the “owners” were using forged ownership documents for after failing to make finance payments.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 February 2023, 09:16AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The vehicles were presented to the press at Region 8 Police Station, at the northern end of Phuket, yesterday (Feb 8).

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Phuekam explained that the cars seized were from a variety of cases, including a pickup seized in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and a Ford car seized on Koh Samui, where the suspects were charged for forging government documents.

Other cases involved the “owners” fleeing while the cars were being inspected by officers, who later discovered that the licence plates and tax stickers were fake.

Officers are in the process of tracking down the suspects in order to prosecute them, Maj Gen Saksira said.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Maj Gen Saksira urged people buying used cars to buy from a trusted source. “Check the ownership transfer documents completely, and ownership must be completely transferred via the Department of Land Transport every time,” he said.

“You should not buy a used car from a Facebook page that has advertisements for the sale of pawned cars [sic] that are still under financing because most of the cars that are advertised for sale have been acquired incorrectly, such as lack of payment of installments, or it is simply a a stolen car,” he added.

Maj Gen Saksira also pointed out that using fake license plates comes under a charge of forgery and the use of forged official documents, which carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 10 February 2023 - 09:28:15 

That is the kind of thing you are fascinated by? LOL.

Fascinated | 09 February 2023 - 12:56:59 

Loads of people drive around on red plates long after they could get the proper ones. 'Look at me, look at me I have a new car'. At least 0ne in kamala has been on red plates for over 2 years.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims
First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One dead in Phuket bus shooting || February 10
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket
More arrivals from India expected as country waives COVID tests for returnees
Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fashion TV
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 