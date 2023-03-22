Cars, houses seized in regional anti-drugs campaign

PHUKET: Region 8 Police have arrested 320 suspects in an anti-crime blitz and seized 96 firearms, more than 200,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 196.51 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 228 items of property, including nine cars and two houses with land, valued at more than B41.3 million.

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 March 2023, 09:00AM

Deputy national police chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang announced the results of the anti-crime campaign, called “Defeat Andaman”, at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Mai Khao yesterday (Mar 21).

Lt Gen Sompong, who has previously served as Chief of the Border Patrol Police and as Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and remains an executive on the EXAT (Expressway Authority of Thailand) Board of Directors, said the campaign was ordered by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat.

Present for the announcement were Region 8 Police Chief Pol LtGenSurapong Thanomjit, Region 8 Police Deputy Commanders Pol Maj Gen Phirayut Karajedi and Maj GenSaksira Phuakam, along with Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong.

The campaign, the first for the year under the “Defeat Andaman” banner, was to focus on combating drugs networks and operations in Region 8 Police area, namely the seven provinces of Upper Southern Thailand: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

A total of 320 suspects were arrested, with 18 taken into custody on warrants for arrest, Lt Gen Sompong said.

In making the arrests, officers seized 235,290 ya bah pills, 196.51g of ya ice, 96 firearms and 112 items of property, valued in total at B41,300,572.

Details of how many arrests and what was seized in Phuket were not revealed.

“Police will continue to take continuous and intensive action to reduce the spread of narcotics in all areas,” Lt Gen Sompong said.