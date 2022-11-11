Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

PHUKET: All cars have been banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu starting this Saturday night (Nov 12) due to safety concerns, Patong Municipality has announced.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:48PM

Cars have been banned from Patong Hill (the lane going up the hill from Kathu) due to safety concerns. Photo: Patong Municipality

The announcement declaring Patong Hill off-limits to all vehicles travelling from Kathu except for motorcycles was posted on Patong Municipality page on Facebook at 10.50pm today (Nov 11).

Patong Municipality explained that while road repairs were underway today, the soil under the road “moved out more” spurring safety concers.

“Therefore for the safety of car users travelling up the hill from Kathu the road will be closed for cars from 00.01am Nov 12 onwards. Only motorcycles will be allowed to pass,” Patong Municipality announced in a notice.

Nothing has been said about when (or if) the road can be open for cars again. It is understood that saloon cars, pickups and vans still can travel over the hill from Patong to Kathu as the corresponding lane is further from the damaged section of the road than the one leading up the hill.

The road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Oct 19.

From Oct 26 motorcycles were allowed on the road in both directions. From Nov 4 the route was open for small cars traveling from Patong to Kathu.

In the most recent development, from Nov 10 saloon cars, vans and pickups were allowed to travel from Kathu to Patong as well. This has been changed with the Patong Municipality notice posted today (Nov 11).