British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

PHUKET: All cars have been banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu starting this Saturday night (Nov 12) due to safety concerns, Patong Municipality has announced.

transportSafetypatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:48PM

Cars have been banned from Patong Hill (the lane going up the hill from Kathu) due to safety concerns. Photo: Patong Municipality

Cars have been banned from Patong Hill (the lane going up the hill from Kathu) due to safety concerns. Photo: Patong Municipality

The announcement declaring Patong Hill off-limits to all vehicles travelling from Kathu except for motorcycles was posted on Patong Municipality page on Facebook at 10.50pm today (Nov 11).

Patong Municipality explained that while road repairs were underway today, the soil under the road “moved out more” spurring safety concers.

Therefore for the safety of car users travelling up the hill from Kathu the road will be closed for cars from 00.01am Nov 12 onwards. Only motorcycles will be allowed to pass,” Patong Municipality announced in a notice.

Nothing has been said about when (or if) the road can be open for cars again. It is understood that saloon cars, pickups and vans still can travel over the hill from Patong to Kathu as the corresponding lane is further from the damaged section of the road than the one leading up the hill.

The road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Oct 19.

From Oct 26 motorcycles were allowed on the road in both directions. From Nov 4 the route was open for small cars traveling from Patong to Kathu.

In the most recent development, from Nov 10 saloon cars, vans and pickups were allowed to travel from Kathu to Patong as well. This has been changed with the Patong Municipality notice posted today (Nov 11).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut on the move? Patong Hill rush hour, Inmates in the kitchen || November 11
Police praised for pushing broken-down Honda Dream up Patong Hill
Third student dies in fall from school building
Xi to visit Bangkok for Apec summit, meet Biden in Bali
Foreign arrivals to Phuket rise as airlines switch to winter schedule
Drivers asked to avoid Patong Hill during rush hours
No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief
Phuket Fisheries Office launches ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang
Asean leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis
Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest
Prayut will join new party, says source
Governor leads robe-offering ceremony for Royal Tuition Scholarship Project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass tree planting plans, Driving into Patong, Inspector Beagle || November 10
Water supply outage to affect Patong
Patong Hill opens to ‘selected vehicles’

 

Phuket community
Prayut will join new party, says source

Who says they dont? Only embittered, elderly expats. ...(Read More)

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

finally we see the face of the head of this PLTO mafia taxi organizer... so after saa his picture we...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

A delicacy across the north of Thailand. Widely consumed too. ...(Read More)

Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform

No. Probably overlooked for such a trivial offence. Better luck next time....(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

In Thailand one sees the schoolkids well dressed in clean uniforms, behaving responsibly. In Oz and ...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

JohnC, as long the people in power, money- and political wise, that long the 'underprivilaged...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

When I depart Thailand for a flight abroad, I undergo a dept inspection. Laptop out of bag, trousers...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

Sounds a lot like a pro-junta group trying to rename itself...kinda like a new paint job to make the...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Stressing how education on environmental Protection and climate change was imperative"......(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

A refreshing change would be to have a political party in power who care for the people more so that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket

 