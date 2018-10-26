THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
CAREY MARX IN PHUKET

Start From: Sunday 11 November 2018, 08:00PM to Sunday 11 November 2018, 11:00PM

CAREY MARX IN PHUKET with Mick Neven and Tsitsi Chiumya “Highly engaging, devilish, menacing, and totally mesmerizing” Edinburgh Guide ★★★★ “The mocking stance and unremitting march of cold logic will reduce you to howls of laughter” Daily Mail ★★★★ . Announcing STANDUP ASIA’s next show featuring British, Australian and South African comedians. Tickets are on sale now from 350 THB (limited early bird), 600 THB (show only), 950 THB (BBS & show), or 1400 THB for VIP tickets, which includes free-flow drinks, meet & greet with the comedians, and the best seats in the house. Get your tickets today on TicketFlap: www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-careymarx

Address : Marriott Resort Phuket, Merlin Beach

