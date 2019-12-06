Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Caretaker managers thrust into the spotlight after multiple sackings

Caretaker managers thrust into the spotlight after multiple sackings

FOOTBALL: Caretaker managers certainly seem to be becoming a bit of a trend of late. For a third consecutive week we go into the weekend’s fixtures with yet more change at managerial level as two more Premier League clubs dismissed their managers over the past seven days.

Premier-LeagueFootball
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 December 2019, 11:15AM

Former striker and fan cult hero Duncan Ferguson takes temporary charge for Everton at home against Chelsea later today (Dec 7) after Marco Silva was sacked earlier this week. Photo AFP

Former striker and fan cult hero Duncan Ferguson takes temporary charge for Everton at home against Chelsea later today (Dec 7) after Marco Silva was sacked earlier this week. Photo AFP

Watford, now languishing at the foot of the table, take on Crystal Palace today (Dec 7) having sacked former manager Quique Sanchez Flores following last Saturday’s (Nov 30) loss to fellow strugglers Southampton.

Many felt it a somewhat bizarre decision for the Watford hierarchy to rehire Flores in the first place as the exact same board had sacked him in May 2016. He had replaced the season’s first managerial casualty in Javi Gracia who only lasted four games.

Watford desperately need a win as their sinking form shows little sign of abating. Caretaker manager Hayden Mullins has his work cut out against an inform Palace who sit seventh in the table.

End of the road for Silva

Time finally ran out for beleaguered Everton manager Marco Silva who, after 18 months in charge at Goodison Park, was sacked on Thursday (Dec 5) after a 5-2 thrashing by Liverpool the night before saw the club fall into the Premier League relegation zone.

A run of eight defeats in 11 games sealed Silva's fate after the club spent big and assembled a squad that was expected to challenge for European qualification at the other end of the table.

Fans had become disillusioned with Silva’s tactics and the team’s lacklustre displays, culminating with many calling for the Portuguese to go after a 2-0 home defeat to Norwich on November 23.

He was handed a reprieve and an improved performance despite conceding a late winner to Leicester in a 2-1 defeat last weekend.

His dismissal, however, had become all but a formality and the heavy loss to bitter rivals Liverpool, the first time the Blues have conceded five times to their rivals since 1982, was the final nail in the coffin.

Silva’s assistant, Duncan Ferguson, takes temporary charge for today’s home game against Chelsea (7.30pm Thailand time).

“Big Dunc,” as he is affectionately known, was an uncompromising striker who starred for Everton, earning cult status among fans. Many will be hoping he can turn things around quickly and help the club climb out of the bottom three.

No sign of leaders slipping up

Thanyapura Football

Buoyed by their impressive midweek victory, Liverpool travel to Bournemouth confident of another three points to maintain their imperious form at the summit.

Their most recent victory, against Merseyside arch rivals Everton, set a new club record for the most consecutive unbeaten games in the top flight. Not many envisage that record being under threat against today's opponents.  

Their hosts have hit poor form of late and will just be looking to get this fixture out of the way before they embark on the congested festive period.

After suffering their first defeat under Jose Mourinho with the midweek loss to Manchester United, Spurs will be looking to get back on track against Burnley at home later today.

Midfield enigma Dele Alli seems to have rediscovered his mojo and will be hoping to lead from the front.

The Manchester derby rounds out today’s games, promising to be a hugely entertaining occasion with both teams high on confidence after impressive midweek victories.

Logic suggests a blue victory although derbies are often unpredictable affairs where recent form is undermined in the passionate heat of battle.

Tomorrow sees second placed Leicester travel to Aston Villa hoping to keep their chase of Liverpool going; Newcastle take on Southampton, Norwich face Sheffield United and Brighton host Wolves in an intriguing match up.

Rounding out the weekend’s fixtures we have West Ham taking on a freefalling Arsenal (Monday evening GMT).

The Gunners stuttered against Brighton on Thursday (Dec 5) evening, losing 1-2 at home.

Of course, it was only a week ago that Arsenal joined the ‘sack the manager’ bandwagon themselves when they fired Unai Emery. There has been no immediate new manager bounce under caretaker Freddie Ljungberg with two tepid performances.

Should they lose again maybe we will witness a new trend altogether with fans calling for the sacking of the caretaker manager.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Filipino racer Torres, 16, dies after Chang circuit collision
Joshua, Ruiz ready for 'Clash on the Dunes'
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Strong wind limits racing on Day 4
Small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai gold medal haul up to 17 after day six of SEA Games
War Elephants dumped out of SEA Games after draw with Vietnam
Manchester United inflict first Spurs defeat on Mourinho as Liverpool romp clear
Thai skipper shines at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta
Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat
Suphanat late brace helps War Elephants keep hopes alive
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Day 2 down to tactics and experience
Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match

 

Phuket community
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

...all that paper safety matters. Tour boat safety by looking for nominees. Laugh or cry?...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

A change in Thailand about powering tourist boats is important. For safety 'sustainability' ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Gerry, you made me laugh about your ...until the final outcome... remark. That can take looooong t...(Read More)

Children in need: Police put children first in crackdown on late-night street hawking

Beside the Karon police station at the beach road in Karon is a cluster of 5 fish restaurants. popul...(Read More)

Fishermen receive reward for discovery of turtle egg nests as part of new preservation project

The Fishermen should also be awarded with a free Chinese Meal complete with Oceanic White Tip Sharks...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

All gasoline powered tourist / passenger carrying vessels are deadly. A diesel powered vessel is a s...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@Facinated. If you go to the Thailand BOI website, lists "Advantages", well, maybe they sh...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@GJCS. I have been a Commercial Seafarer since 1978. My CV is 64 pages long & only 12 of printed...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

I was not talking about illegal Burmese immigrants. These people can be very well legal in Thailand....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

...published how much everyone will get finally.Better to stop whinging until you know the final out...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique