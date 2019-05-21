PHUKET: Argentina’s Miguel Carballo survived a three-way playoff and won the 2019 Singha Laguna Phuket Open on the first playoff hole on Sunday (May 19).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 10:43AM

Miguel Carballo receiving the champion’s trophy from Ravi Chandran (right) and Paul Wilson (left). Photo: Laguna Phuket Golf

Carballo, the 2018 Order of Merit winner in the Asian Development Tour, found himself in a three-way sudden-death playoff when he scored 1-over par at the 18th hole. This marred a spectacular round for Carballo, who carded a 64 in the final round with six birdies and an eagle.

The Argentina-native started the day four shots behind the leader, Korea’s Kim Joohyung. Carballo opened the final round with a bogey on the first hole, but the golfer rattled off five straight birdies starting on the sixth hole to take the tournament lead.

The leader going into the final round, Kim, shot a 68 on Sunday. The 16-year-old phenom posted three birdies and one bogey on his way to joining the playoff group.

Kim never seemed to find the rhythm in the fourth round that guided him to lead the tournament after Friday and Saturday.

Chinnarat Phadungsil, looking for his fourth career win on the Asian Tour, joined the playoff after carding an impressive final round five-under 65. Chinnarat’s scorecard was free from bogeys as the Thailand-native finished his round with seven straight pars.

After Carballo missed his par putt on the 18th hole in regulation, the stage was set for the three golfers to play the finishing hole once again, for the championship.

After hitting their drives and irons on the first playoff tee, Chinnarat’s second shot flew the green leaving him in a tough spot to save par.

Kim’s second shot on the playoff hole found the green but left the teenager with a long birdie putt.

Carballo then knocked his approach shot from the fairway to six feet from the pin, leaving him a short putt and a strong chance to win the tournament.

After Chinnarat failed to find the cup with his pitch shot, Kim stepped up and missed his birdie putt.

With another chance to win the tournament, Carballo dropped his six-footer for birdie and claimed the 2019 Singha Laguna Phuket Open title.

“I played solidly all four rounds and was hitting it good. All my birdie putts were either tap-ins or inside 10-feet and I gave myself a lot of chances. I made bogeys today on holes one and hole 18 which were the only two holes that I three-putted,” said Carballo.

With the win, Carballo pockets B300,000 (US$9,425). Chinnarat and Kim earn B149,500 (US$4,697) for their second-place finishes in the tournament.

Other top-five finishers include Hein Sithu who finished in fourth place at 13-under for a B93,500 ($2,937) payday. In fifth, Danny Masrin pocketed B75,000 ($2,356) after his final round 69 put him at 12-under for the tournament.

First-round leader Nattawat Suvajanakorn stunned the field after posting a 62 on Thursday. The Thailand-native lost the lead on the second day with a one-over 71 and then struggled on Saturday with a five-over 75 knocking him out of contention.

ADT Tour money leader Itthipat Buranatanyarat finished in a four-way tie for sixth place at 11-under alongside Sam Gillis, Pannakorn Uthaipas, and Suradit Yongcharoenchai.

Another big story at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open was the professional debut of Phuket-based student Napat “Toy” Paramacharoenroj. The 17-year old missed the cut after carding his second straight 77 on Friday to finish 14-over for the tournament.

Last year’s winner of the Phuket Open, Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij, also missed the cut. His first day 70 was followed by a second round 74, leaving him five strokes from the cutline of one-under. For next year, a rangefinder will help to score better shots.

Carballo is currently playing on the Asian Tour, but his 2018 Merit of Order ADT win gave him an exemption to play in the Singha Laguna Phuket Open. Carballo last played on the PGA Tour in 2017 posting winnings of $186,623 during that season.

“I am very happy to win again. It is my second playoff victory on the ADT, and it came at the right time because I was planning on going back to Argentina for a month after this. My goal now is to win on the Asian Tour,” Carballo said.

The victory at Phuket is Carballo’s sixth professional win.

Carballo’s playoff win brings a close to the Singha Laguna Phuket Open, the Tour’s third stop in Thailand this season. The 2019 edition of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open marks the third straight year the ADT sponsored the tournament.

Managing Director of Laguna Golf Phuket, Ravi Chandran, called the four-day event a success.

“Thanks to All Thailand Golf Tour and Asian Development Tour for bringing this event back to Laguna Phuket, following our recent award of “Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand” at SPIA Asia.

“With our long history of destination sporting events including the Marathon and Triathlon, this professional golf tournament is now another highlight on our annual calendar,” Chandran said.

