PHUKET: Two vehicles flipped on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in the early hours of this morning (Jan 6) leaving one driver injuried and another unharmed.

Saturday 6 January 2018, 01:34PM

At 1:25am today (Jan 6), Capt Wattanatorn Bamrungtin of Kathu Police was notified of the first accident on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu not far from D Condo Mine condominium.

Having arrived at the scene police and rescue workers found a white Toyota van with logos of a Russian tour company lying on its roof in the middle of the road. The vehicle sustained some damage, but its unnamed driver was lucky to escape injuries.

“The van driver was heading from Kathu to Phuket Town. Having arrived at the scene, he lost control of his vehicle as the road was slippery after rain. Luckily the driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was not injured,” one of rescue workers said.

At 3:30am, Capt Wattanatorn was notified of another accident on the same road, just one kilometre away from the first site. There police and rescue workers found a black Phuket-registered Nissan March turned turtle on the road. Concrete barriers were also found scattered at the scene.

The driver of the car was identified as Bussarakam ฺBoonsawat, 22. She was taken to Vachira Hospital, but it is yet unclear how serious her injuries are.

“She was heading from Samkong Intersection to Kathu Intersection. When she arrived at the scene she lost control of her vehicle as the road was slippery. The car crossed the middle lane and turned over,” one of rescue workers said.