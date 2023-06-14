Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner, highway pursuit

PHUKET: Royal Thai Police officers have recovered a car stolen from a foreign man in Phuket last week and apprehended the culprit, who turned out to be a serial thief intending to sell the vehicle on the black market. The man was was caught following a thrilling pursuit on a highway and through rural areas in Prachuap-Khiri-Khan, halfway from Phuket to Bangkok.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 June 2023, 12:00AM

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB via CH7

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officially announced the arrest of the serial car thief, identified only by his first name Mr Suwit, at around 8pm on Wednesday (June 14). By that time the arrest had already been reported by some Thai media outlets, including Channel 7.

Although the exact day and time of the arrest have not been provided by the CIB, the timing of the earliest reports suggests that the suspect was apprehended by Tuesday (June 13) morning.

Police launched a search for Mr Suwit after an unnamed Finnish national reported to Phuket City Police on June 11 that his Ford Everest Titanium SUV had been stolen from his residence in Mueang Phuket District. The exact location is not confirmed, with some sources naming Tambon Koh Kaew while others claim that the man lives in Phuket Town.

According to Channel 7, Mr Suwit stated that the gate of the foreigner’s house was unlocked, and the car keys were left somewhere near the entrance, facilitating the theft. However, it was not explained whether the suspect specifically targeted the Finnish man’s car or opportunistically seized the chance to steal it.

Investigators soon discovered that Mr Suwit had driven the stolen Everest from Phuket to the mainland and was heading towards Bangkok. Phuket police contacted their colleagues from relevant departments, and soon the Highway Patrol Police spotted the Everest on Phetkasem Rd in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the highway, but Mr Suwit ignored their orders and attempted to flee in the stolen SUV. Police initiated a chase on the highway and then onto a small dirt road, where the fleeing driver tried to shake off the pursuit.

The car chase, reminiscent of a video game, ended at the edge of the jungle in tambon Salalai south of Hua Hin, where Mr Suwit abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot through the jungle.

According to the CIB report, police officers spread out and combed the area until they found and arrested Mr Suwit.

The CIB report only mentions charges of theft committed at night with the use of a getaway vehicle, which in this case was also the stolen property worth over B1mn.

Officials have not mentioned any additional charges related to the chase, although it is understood that Mr Suwit also ignored lawful orders from officials performing their duty and may have violated traffic laws or damaged the car while attempting to escape on the highway and dirt road.

The CIB confirmed that the man had a previous criminal record, including drug-related offenses and crimes against others’ property.

It is not clear from the report whether the stolen Ford Everest has been returned to the Finnish man. However, the CIB stated that both the suspect and the vehicle were to be transported to Phuket.