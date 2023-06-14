333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner, highway pursuit

Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner, highway pursuit

PHUKET: Royal Thai Police officers have recovered a car stolen from a foreign man in Phuket last week and apprehended the culprit, who turned out to be a serial thief intending to sell the vehicle on the black market. The man was was caught following a thrilling pursuit on a highway and through rural areas in Prachuap-Khiri-Khan, halfway from Phuket to Bangkok.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 June 2023, 12:00AM

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB via CH7

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB via CH7

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB via CH7

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB via CH7

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

A car thief heading from Phuket to Bangkok was nabbed after a thrilling highway chase and a foot pursuit. Photo: CIB

« »

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officially announced the arrest of the serial car thief, identified only by his first name Mr Suwit, at around 8pm on Wednesday (June 14). By that time the arrest had already been reported by some Thai media outlets, including Channel 7.

Although the exact day and time of the arrest have not been provided by the CIB, the timing of the earliest reports suggests that the suspect was apprehended by Tuesday (June 13) morning.

Police launched a search for Mr Suwit after an unnamed Finnish national reported to Phuket City Police on June 11 that his Ford Everest Titanium SUV had been stolen from his residence in Mueang Phuket District. The exact location is not confirmed, with some sources naming Tambon Koh Kaew while others claim that the man lives in Phuket Town.

According to Channel 7, Mr Suwit stated that the gate of the foreigner’s house was unlocked, and the car keys were left somewhere near the entrance, facilitating the theft. However, it was not explained whether the suspect specifically targeted the Finnish man’s car or opportunistically seized the chance to steal it.

Investigators soon discovered that Mr Suwit had driven the stolen Everest from Phuket to the mainland and was heading towards Bangkok. Phuket police contacted their colleagues from relevant departments, and soon the Highway Patrol Police spotted the Everest on Phetkasem Rd in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the highway, but Mr Suwit ignored their orders and attempted to flee in the stolen SUV. Police initiated a chase on the highway and then onto a small dirt road, where the fleeing driver tried to shake off the pursuit.

The car chase, reminiscent of a video game, ended at the edge of the jungle in tambon Salalai south of Hua Hin, where Mr Suwit abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot through the jungle.

According to the CIB report, police officers spread out and combed the area until they found and arrested Mr Suwit.

The CIB report only mentions charges of theft committed at night with the use of a getaway vehicle, which in this case was also the stolen property worth over B1mn.

Officials have not mentioned any additional charges related to the chase, although it is understood that Mr Suwit also ignored lawful orders from officials performing their duty and may have violated traffic laws or damaged the car while attempting to escape on the highway and dirt road.

The CIB confirmed that the man had a previous criminal record, including drug-related offenses and crimes against others’ property.

It is not clear from the report whether the stolen Ford Everest has been returned to the Finnish man. However, the CIB stated that both the suspect and the vehicle were to be transported to Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok
Phuket kicks off massive island-wide durian planting
Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident
Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps
Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range
NATO chief hopes Ukraine offensive will force Russia to negotiate
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boat Ave. shooting suspect charged, ‘Wild Wolf’ walks from Pattaya to Phuket for charity || June 13
Boat Avenue shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Baby turtles hatch on Koh Tachai
TCEB aids Phuket expo
Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon
Pita inches closer to PM post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigators: Phuket shooting was over ‘business interests’; Laguna Phuket Marathon || June 12
King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

 

Phuket community
Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

The deeply corrupted Phuket tourist transport sector, including PLTO and Phuket airport way of handl...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Bring car in morning to dealer for service. ( can pick up in afternoon), try flag down one of taxis ...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

What nonsense is sold here? A metered taxi from Patong to airport for B450 only? That not exists! On...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

A loooong article. The solution is simple. The metered taxis ( who mostly not use the meter, but cov...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Tell these dinosaurs that world is changing and app booked rides are here to stay. Evolve and maybe ...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

I believe there is only one realistic solution, that is for materials scientists to develop a truly ...(Read More)

Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range

I thought about suicide everyday of my life until at the age of 32 I discovered St John's Wort...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Tuk Tuks are small but fast vehicles in which the passengers have very little protection (and no sea...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Unfair competition'- that's rich coming from the thugs who have been practising it for years...(Read More)

Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response

Like to learn from journalistic investigations/reports how monkeys are brought up/trained to pick co...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property

 