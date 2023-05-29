British International School, Phuket
Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road

Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road

PHUKET: Rescue workers were called to the bypass road before dawn this morning (May 29) after a car slammed into, and levelled, a streetlamp beside the road.

accidentstransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 May 2023, 10:18AM

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police was informed of the accident at 5:05am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, on the southbound lanes near the PTT petrol station, to find a white MG sedan fitted with red licence plates from Samut Sakhon with heavy damage to its front.

The car had struck a roadside streetlamp. The force of the impact had brought the light post down.

The driver, Rotchana Sriserm, 24, was administered first aid at the scene and taken to Dibuk Hospital, rescue workers reported.

From their preliminary investigation, police explained that Ms Rotchana was travelling southbound along the road when she lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the streetlamp.

The white MG has been taken to Phuket City Police Station while police continue their investigation.

At this stage Ms Rotchana will face at least a charge of reckless driving causing damage to government property, police confirmed.

