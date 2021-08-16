The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Car mob’ weekend sees violence escalate

‘Car mob’ weekend sees violence escalate

BANGKOK: Violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police resumed around the Din Daeng intersection yesterday evening (Aug 15) to round off the biggest day yet of “car mob” rallies.

politicspoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 August 2021, 08:39AM

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Din Daeng area yesterday (Aug 15). Photo: Apichit Junakul

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Din Daeng area yesterday (Aug 15). Photo: Apichit Junakul

Some of the protesters riding motorcycles and cars arrived at the intersection after joining the car mob rallies which converged at key locations including the Ratchaprasong and Lat Phrao intersections.

Around 5pm, a group of mostly young protesters broke away from the main parade rallies and gathered at Din Daeng intersection where confrontations with police have occurred over the past week.

It was reported that bricks and giant firecrackers were thrown at crowd control officers who were using large cargo containers stacked up as a line of defence in the area near where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lives.

Fifteen minutes later the police responded by firing tear gas and water cannons at the advancing protesters which forced a brief retreat before they were able to regroup.

At the same time, a fire was detected underneath the Din Daeng expressway.

Red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar, who co-organised yesterday’s car mob rallies, arrived at the scene amid boos and jeers as he tried in vain to persuade the protesters to go home.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nattawut promised the movement’s wider rallies would be peaceful. He also said protesters would avoid confrontations with police and stay away from politically sensitive places, including Government House and the prime minister’s residence.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The largest “car mob” rallies to date choked up roads in Bangkok and other provinces yesterday as the protesters took to their vehicles as part of a three-pronged campaign organised by Mr Nattawut and red shirt activist Sombat Boonngam-anong.

There were also linked protest events in Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Pathum Thani, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun and Chiang Mai.

The coalition of protest groups have all accused the government of gross mishandling of the third COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Nattawut, backed by protesters and members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, led a convoy at Ratchaprasong intersection.

Mr Sombat headed another parade from Ayutthaya to Lat Phrao intersection and another group, the Tha Lu Fah, assembled at Democracy Monument.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said once again that crowd control was in line with international standards, and prior warnings issued.

“Police take precautions to avoid injuries. Compared with crowd control operations executed in other countries, ours approach is lighter,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island
Heavy downpours to continue
TAT pins hopes on shorter quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests
Taliban take control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
Thai woman ordained to make merit for Swiss tourist murdered on Phuket
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT
Issuing of new, renewed driving licences back on ice
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps
Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge
Government warned over test kit deal
Phuket marks 109 new local infections

 

Phuket community
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

@Maverick, OK so I know I understand - it’s only the whiners and complainers who have not been vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i g...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

ematt 1: You don't know me. 2: You can check with immigration that there are many more. 3: Why y...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

"On the question why the government not buy products approved by WHO, he said the regulations i...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

I haven't gotten vaccinated either. I could not register at PhuketMustWin because of a TM-29 sna...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Megamind@if they are paying the cops why the subterfuge surely business would be better if they were...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Ematt@ to be fair I did meet another expat last week who is not jabbed but he’s a member of trump ...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

They have to buy these Chinese test-kits, otherwise, no submarines....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

One wonders if the same people were employed in the purchase of the 'bomb detectors'? All ab...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Kurt you are literally the only expat I know who has not been vaccinated. You want to tell the entir...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thai Residential

 