PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm whether the driver of a white Mazda 2 “Elegance” sedan found impaled on steel re-inforcement rods, or “rebar”, at the Chalong Underpass early this morning (Feb 21).

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 06:15PM

No injures were reported in the accident, especially as the driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived to investigate reports that the car was precisely where it shouldn’t be.

The car was heading southbound from Chalong Circle, when somehow the driver failed to stay in the lane that directs traffic past the construction site, said Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police.

“When we arrived the lights were still on,” Capt Somkiet explained.

“Steel rods were stick stuck into the front of the car. Engine oil was on the ground, but there was no one in the car,” he said.

A tow truck was called in to move the car to Chalong Police Station, some 150 metres away, where it waits to be claimed.

“At this stage we believe that the accident happened early this morning, but we there have not been any reports filed to notify us about the accident,” Capt Somkiet said.

“As the car was heading from towards Rawai, it is likely the driver did not realize that there is a construction here as there were no warning lights, signs or barriers to prevent the driver from entering the site. There were only four traffic cones and one movable barrier in place,” he added.

Of note, in July last year one man died and another was hospitalised after the motorbike they were riding slammed into a barrier on the north side of Chalong Underpass construction site, on Chao Fa East Rd.