Car collides with stray cows on Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: A driver was lucky to emerge unscathed as his car collided with a group of errant cows on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning.

accidentsanimals

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 June 2023, 02:08PM

The man, Mr Bancha (last name withheld), was driving his white Toyota Veloce car around 4:30am this morning on the northbound section when a group of approximately 10 cows appeared and ran onto the road.

Mr Bancha was unable to avoid them, colliding with a number of the cattle, although he was uncertain exactly how many of the cows he had hit. The incident occurred in front of the PT Thalang gas station.

Police Lieutenant Colonel (Ying) Chanita Bunyanuwat, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, was informed of the accident around 4:40am this morning and advanced to the scene immediately.

The car had incurred quite serious damage to its front end, with the hood completely collapsed and the grille, headlights, fenders all broken.

However, police officials confirmed that Mr Bancha was unharmed. They could not confirm the health status of any of the errant cows who, according to Mr Bancha, had disappeared into a dark field nearby, although as there was no sign of blood on or near the damaged car, it is hoped no serious injuries were incurred.

Police confirmed they are investigating to try and determine who owns the cows and to seek an explanation as to why the cattle were not controlled and therefore allowed to roam freely onto a busy highway.