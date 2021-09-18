The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA

Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA

BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has no plans to reopen to foreign tourists on Oct 15 and it will not be up for talks until more than 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, says Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 September 2021, 10:13AM

Aswin: 70% must be jabbed. Photo: Bangkok Post

Aswin: 70% must be jabbed. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Gen Aswin denied speculation that the capital will reopen for foreign tourists and activities on Oct 15, insisting he never said Bangkok will reopen on that date because health safety is a top priority, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said that the focus is to speed up inoculation of the city’s residents and talk about reopening can be initiated after more than 70% of population get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Any other people who talked about the Bangkok reopening have no authority. You have to ask me. We’ll reopen when it’s safe. If a new outbreak erupts, we’ll be back to square one. There is no pressure. I’m a heavy man. They can’t do that,” he said.

Speculation about the reopening in the middle of October stems from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s statement made on June 16 that his government will reopen the country within 120 days which falls in the middle of October.

On the progress of the vaccination campaign, the governor said that under the timeline the city should reach the target of 70% on Oct 22 but it could be as early as Oct 10 if vaccines are delivered sooner.

Currently, the interval between two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been cut to six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said yesterday (Sept 17) no decision has been made on a reopening plan for Bangkok and the issue must be discussed and planned thoroughly by several concerned parties.

Assistant CCSA spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangson said there are three main criteria when considering the tourism reopening programme - preparedness, disease control measures and a COVID-19 response plan for cluster infections.

Internal - Phuket News TV

She also said the 14-day mandatory quarantine at alternative quarantine facilities for arrivals outside the sandbox areas remains unchanged, when asked about a possible shortened quarantine.

However, people entering the country may be allowed to quarantine at Safety and Health Administration (SHA) hotels, she noted.

According to Dr Apisamai, by the end of October at least 50% of people in every province need to be vaccinated while the vaccination target in the districts selected for reopening under the “COVID-free setting” approach is set at 80%.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul allayed concerns about the reopening of Bangkok, saying no decision was made.

He said the issue would have to be considered by the BMA’s communicable disease panel first.

Mr Anutin also said the date of country’s reopening was not considered either and that several factors would have to be taken into account.

When asked about further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in October, he said the Department of Disease Control would assess the situation and make recommendations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards
Cambodia vaccinating children as young as six
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
Safety first: health measures key to reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket alcohol ban at restaurants to continue in face of 200+ daily Covid cases |:| September 17
Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman
Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants
Australia shrugs off China anger on nuclear subs
Surachate in Phuket to launch ‘Old Phuket Town Smart Safety Zone’
Oct 1 reopening up in the air
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival approved, One dead in devastating crash, Phi Phi GM found dead |:| September 16
AoT to take over three more airports ‘to boost tourism’
Access restrictions on Phi Phi Island extended
PPAO moves to set up cheap ATK test centre

 

Phuket community
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Meanwhile Bangkok governor claims that Bangkok will stay closed in October and nobody will tell him ...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

land of smile with guns...wtf... ...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

2 Weks after the coming usual chaotic crowded Veg Festival we will an flood of Covid infections. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

When will this bull about Covid coming out at nighttime and then together with alcohol stop? Bars ha...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

This mentally disturbed shooter should be convicted to a live long sentence as a private gardener fo...(Read More)

Oct 1 reopening up in the air

When is Thailand going to start vaccinating the poorer parts of the country that always get overlook...(Read More)

Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, five deaths

PPHO figures mentioned tell us of 3 of the 5 deaths is the vaccination history unknow. That is impos...(Read More)

Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman

Typical Thai male attitude. I am mister tough man because I have a gun. Funny how the love of weapon...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Another wannabe dictator in the making. I order you to do this!, orders must be obeyed or you will b...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

Very hypocritical to approve the vegetarian festival (which everyone knows is Phuket's second bi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura

 