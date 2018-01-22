The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cape Town water ration to be slashed as drought bites

SOUTH AFRICA: Cape Town will next month slash its individual daily water consumption limit by 40% to 50 litres, the mayor said last week, as the city battles its worst drought in a century.

agriculture, health, natural-resources,

AFP

Monday 22 January 2018, 12:47PM

This file photo taken on May 10, 2017, shows bare sand and dried tree trunks standing out at Theewaterskloof Dam, which has less than 20% of it's water capacity, near Villiersdorp, about 108km from Cape Town. Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP
This file photo taken on May 10, 2017, shows bare sand and dried tree trunks standing out at Theewaterskloof Dam, which has less than 20% of it's water capacity, near Villiersdorp, about 108km from Cape Town. Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP

Mayor Patricia de Lille has warned that if rains do not materialise and drastic consumption reductions are not achieved the normal water supply will be shut off.

Instead residents will have to queue at standpipes for daily water rations of 25 litres.

“We have reached a point of no return... We can no longer ask people to stop wasting water – we must force them,” De Lille said as she announced a raft of tough new measures to fend-off the so-called “Day Zero” standpipe scenario, currently forecast for April 21.

A typical shower uses 15 litres per minute while a standard toilet consumes 15 litres per flush, according to WaterWise, a South African water usage awareness campaign.

One of the measures, which the council was set to vote on last Friday (Jan 19), is a punitive tariff for the city’s thirstiest consumers.

“Despite our urging for months, 60% of Capetonians are callously using more than 87 litres per day,” said De Lille, referring to the current daily water consumption limit.

“At this point, we must assume that they will not change their behaviour,” she said.

The city has rolled out a string of projects in recent months to increase its water reserves, including efforts to drill into aquifers and the construction of desalination plants.

Bollywood

But De Lille said those measures “will simply not be enough” and that the chance of reaching “Day Zero” was now “very likely”.

“The crisis has reached a new severity necessitating a series of new emergency measures,” she said.

The city, which attracts millions of tourists every year, has enforced strict waste controls including splash bans at municipal pools and hauling wasteful homeowners before the courts.

Water consumption in Cape Town has nearly halved since early 2016, but has remained stubbornly high at around 620 million litres per day – 120 million litres above the city’s target. “Day Zero” has crept forward by a week since the beginning of the year.

Mayor De Lille said the city would unveil 200 water collection points across the city this week “so that communities can begin preparing for that eventuality”.

Strong summer rains saw much of southern Africa recover from a drought brought on by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

But Mediterranean-like Cape Town receives most of its rain in the southern hemisphere’s winter – and scientists warn there is no guarantee of a good rainy season.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

"I don't understand why someone..."Maybe for the same reason as someone likes to mention Singapore all the time!...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political

If someone knows more parlors with under aged girls then he should file a complain to the next police station.Question arises how does he know.Did he ...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass

Actually the closure of the middle lane was explained on June,10th 2017 in an article on here! Funny that the same person asking now for an explanatio...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

Trump was elected democratically. USA army never intervene in elections. Never army coups. Impeachments happen democratically. And the democratic t...(Read More)

Six Taiwanese arrested for call scam

Was it really 'stealing', coz the illicit thai business people transferred it voluntarily? Successful scam, yes indeed! Are the illicit thai...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass

Very good that this high ranking police officer noticed that safety of the underpass was not optimal. Dimmed lights and no warning lights on the cent...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

OI'll start quaking in my boots when the third wave of feminism arrives after she gives me a massage and prepares my dinner....ooops!...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

ad hominem...yes I agree, points of argument never addressed - as usual. So how does one explain Trump? ...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

So, what is your take on vaginal acrobatics: blowing candles, opening bottles, making bubble gum balloons, shooting ping-pong balls from mentioned ope...(Read More)

Ukrainian man tested for drugs, alcohol after Russian women killed in Phuket head-on collision

Automatically charged for manslaughter when drunk/stoned , as a start, is a good thing. However, how will it work out? Of course with full force on t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.