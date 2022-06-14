Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cannabis worries outlined

Cannabis worries outlined

BANGKOK: Cannabis use should be limited to medical purposes only, the chief of the Department of Medical Services said yesterday (June 13).

natural-resourceshealthdrugs
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 June 2022, 11:40AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspects cannabis-based products at his ministry in Nonthaburi province last month. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspects cannabis-based products at his ministry in Nonthaburi province last month. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Director-general Somsak Akksilp warned against the recreational use of cannabis, especially among young people, reports the Bangkok Post.

For children, cannabis should only be given to treat epilepsy when regular medicines are ineffective, he said.

For other medical purposes, cannabis should be used for palliative treatment and for cancer patients who suffer from nausea and vomiting after chemotherapy and do not respond to medication, Dr Somsak said.

He warned against the use of cannabis by people under 25 years, and for recreational purposes.

“Cannabis impacts the brain and the nervous system and especially with students, whose brains and learning capability are affected,” Dr Somsak said. He urged schools, parents and others to be serious about protecting young people from cannabis use.

The Department of Medical Services emphasised that cannabis should be used for medical purposes only, and under doctors’ supervision, he said.

“We know the pros well, but the cons include addiction and traffic accidents involving drivers under the influence. This already happens in other countries,” Dr Somsak said.

Side effects included dry throat, palpitations, insomnia and anxiety, he said.

Dr Somsak said that the department has already set up the hotline 1165 where people can seek advice on proper cannabis use.

The Comedy Club

He said more meetings are expected to discuss the pros and cons of cannabis use.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he expects that a cannabis and hemp draft bill which passed its first reading last week would become law as quickly as possible.

He said a House committee on vetting the draft bill will consider all public concerns about improper cannabis use, especially among adolescents who are regarded as the riskiest group for recreational use.

Anutin said he was thankful for public concerns over cannabis use raised by many stakeholders. The Ministry of Public Health will look into those concerns seriously, he said.

But he said wanted to make it clear that the ministry has supported cannabis use only for medical purposes and for stimulating the country’s economic growth.

Anutin said improper use of cannabis has nothing to do with the government’s policy.

Concerns over the recreational use of cannabis follow the plant’s decriminalisation last week, with doctors citing problems surrounding a lack of proper regulations.

More than 150,000 people registered to cultivate cannabis via the application and website of the Food and Drug Administration as the legalisation of cannabis and hemp took effect on Thursday (June 9).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 14 June 2022 - 13:06:26 

Maybe this should have been considered before changing the law. As usual very ambiguous and open to 'interpretation' especially when busting foreigners.

Kurt | 14 June 2022 - 13:01:37 

....Why worried about the brains/learning capacity of students?  In the Thai education system is free thinking not encouraged, just copy and parrotting drill by teachers. The international rating of Thai students is year after year lowering. Perhaps mind-altering substance helps to improve study levels?

Kurt | 14 June 2022 - 12:54:57 

... A new industry has been born. Completely in line with the words of minister Anutin that he wants to stimulate country's economic growth. Dr Somsak is good one for acting in Thai opera's, with his warnings that driving under influence already happens in other countries. He doesn't know that Thai long haul bus drivers, etc  already decades use stimulating stuf? Why worried about the ...

Kurt | 14 June 2022 - 12:42:02 

It is world news that minister Anutin + his officials in whole Thailand yesterday handed out for free 1 million cannabis plants! Acompanied by warning only use the stuf themselve at home. Guess the warning faded away already, and... a new industry has been born!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to hit Kajonkiet Thalang school area
Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning
Trump became ‘detached from reality,’ says ex-justice chief
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
End of airport thermoscans mooted as COVID fades
Phuket hotels move to resolve ‘dire’ skills shortage
US senators announce limited deal on gun violence measures
Sites scoured for fugitive politician
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outages scheduled for iLeaf Town 1, 2 housing estates
MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced
In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine’s bid next week
Power cables catch fire in Kamala
Experts raise cannabis concerns
Phuket Opinion: Needing to see the difference

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

What is the last picture with figures of Russia and Ukraine telling us? It concerns foreigners, why ...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Altogether it will become messy years ahead with 2 projects! The patong tunnel and the lightrail. No...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

Maybe this should have been considered before changing the law. As usual very ambiguous and open to ...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

....Why worried about the brains/learning capacity of students? In the Thai education system is fre...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

... A new industry has been born. Completely in line with the words of minister Anutin that he wants...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

It is world news that minister Anutin + his officials in whole Thailand yesterday handed out for fre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

To be clear, the officers little sign specifically addresses 'dtang-dtow' foreigners, that i...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

@ JohnC - No...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Definitely not as big a waste of money as the ridiculous Patong tunnel joke that is hard to believe ...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

Silly question maybe but, does Thailand have ANY honest officials in any government department?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 