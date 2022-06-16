Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has spoken out on the use of cannabis and the availability of cannabis products in Phuket, especially consumables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 10:15AM

People should not think that marijuana has been approved for recreational use, Dr Kusak said during a radio interview yesterday (June 15).

“Marijuana has been decriminalised since June 9, but it is for medical use only. It is not for recreational use,” he said.

Dr Kusak noted that the Cannabis and Hemp Act has yet to be legislated. “There will be definitions for the use of cannabis,” he said.

“While marijuana is restricted for patients, it should not be used by people such as those with symptoms of heart disease, lung disease, pregnant women and mothers who are breastfeeding. If necessary, consult a doctor,” Dr Kusak said.

“Cannabis is useful if not used too much. It will help with insomnia, loss of appetite and pain. It will have a medical effect that can help. But if you eat too much, there will be side effects. It can seriously affect the body, especially for those who have never eaten it before at all,” he added.

Some people are allergic to cannabis, Dr Kusak also warned.

“Negative side effects include dizziness, trembling, dry mouth, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting. A drop in blood pressure is also a common side effect,” he said.

Dr Kusak urged people dining at restaurants to first ask if what they are ordering contains cannabis. “It is especially important for people who are allergic to marijuana,” he said.

“I have ordered PPHO officers to visit restaurants in the area to inform the operators of these issues, and to check whether foods are clearly labelled for containing cannabis.

“Although there are currently no legal restrictions on the use of cannabis leaves as a cooking ingredient, we need to be aware of the safety of people and the real benefits of cannabis use,” he said.