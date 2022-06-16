Tengoku
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Education plans to issue an order making many schools nationwide cannabis-free zones following the plant’s recent decriminalisation.

natural-resourcesdeathSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 June 2022, 08:59AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said yesterday (June 15) she is concerned about the impact on students, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ms Trinuch said every school affiliated to the ministry will be declared a cannabis-free zone and the ministry must ensure teachers and students understand the pros and cons of consuming cannabis.

As such, a discussion will be held with the Public Health Ministry’s Health Department to obtain more details about the plant and any potential side-effect of using cannabis as an ingredient in food and beverages including cookies, bread and juice.

Ms Trinuch cited the recent case of a Thai man who died of heart failure after ingesting cannabis.

Later, the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) will instruct offices in educational service areas to strictly contain the use of cannabis in schools, with standards to certify its use as an ingredient in food and drinks, she said.

The move is supported by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who said schools affiliated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have a responsibility to ensure students are equipped with a more complete understanding about cannabis.

Mr Chadchart insisted he does not intend to hamper the government’s policy, but rather ensure the public’s health and safety.

He referred to the recent cases of four people who were hospitalised after over-consuming the plant, although results of investigations into their cases by the BMA’s Medical Service Department are still pending.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said it will expedite issuing preventive measures to curb misuse of the drug.

As the Cannabis and Hemp Act has yet to be legislated, the government may impose more regulations tied to the Public Health Ministry, Dr Kiattiphum said.

Since cannabis has been delisted from the narcotics list, parts of the plant can now be used for medicinal use.

Dr Kiattiphum said cannabis can be used to produce products that will help the economy rebound from the fallout of the pandemic.

However, people must be wary of using the plant for recreational use due to the potential risk to their mental health.

Any extracts that contain more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant’s psychoactive compound, are still categorised as illegal narcotics.

“Even though cannabis has been delisted, it has to be controlled. We’ve issued a notice to limit people from smoking it, as it could affect their mental health or cause traffic accidents,” said Dr Kiattiphum.

Kurt | 16 June 2022 - 09:56:26 

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling guard don't understand. Not understand Thailand is catching up in this to global 21st century thinking. Give it time, let it cool down naturally for a year or two. All this premature panicking serves no purpose. It just tricker the youngsters.Spend energy/time on reforms of waiting matters.

Fascinated | 16 June 2022 - 09:51:55 

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. Good old ambiguity. they should the issue of cnnabis in schools be raised  in schools in the first place- it should be subject to the same restrictions as  (the more addictive) cigarettes.

Kurt | 16 June 2022 - 09:44:17 

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it.  Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about use of alcohol by road users, causing accidents. Any doctor's advice about driving without driving license? Or driving overloaded tumbling trucks at age of 74? In Thailand it is the RTP who all de time renounces when it comes to road safety. Start to reform RTP.

Kurt | 16 June 2022 - 09:35:51 

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'.  Sure, like everything in Thailand.  But making link with 'Mental health' & 'Traffic accidents' is complete hystery.  Cannabis only used medical or business wise 'to help the economy' ?   Please, dream on. Realise that this delisting becomes a great pocket filler for Thai Hi-So's. And that school t...

JohnC | 16 June 2022 - 09:33:59 

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in schools. If the age limit to purchase it is 18+ like alcohol then only university students will be old enough to legally buy it.

 

