Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

NAKHON PHANOM: Farmers in the province of Nakhon Phanom are asking the government to help regulate the prices of cannabis after the industry began seeing a drop in value due to an oversupply of the crop.

Cannabis
By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 September 2022, 09:10AM

A cannabis farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

A cannabis farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Jirawat Rungsri, 56, president of the Medicinal Herbs Community Enterprise of Na Kham in Sri Songkhram district, said yesterday (Sept 25) the prices dropped dramatically after the government began allowing the public to grow the plant.

Before cannabis was delisted as a narcotics earlier this year, only farmers with permission from hospitals, medical centres and universities were able to grow cannabis, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Jirawat said he started the group to grow cannabis for medical purposes in 2020 in collaboration with Tambon Na Kham Health Promotion Hospital.

He said the group had 30 members growing about 30,000 cannabis plants when it first started.

During the group’s first harvest, members were able to earn B50,000–100,000 a month selling parts of the cannabis plant, including buds, leaves and roots, he said.

However, prices of cannabis have dropped sharply since.

“As anyone can grow cannabis today, they do not have to get permission to grow the plant, so we have more competitors who drive cannabis prices down,” he said.

He said the price of fresh cannabis leaves has declined from the previous B15,000 per kilogramme to B3,000. Fresh stems were priced at B10,000/kg in the past but today they are worth only B1,000, he said.

He said cannabis farmers in Nakhon Phanom have asked the government to help by announcing set prices farmers and customers can follow.

He said about 20 community enterprises in Nakhon Phanom plan to set up a cannabis cooperative to have more bargaining power when negotiating prices with middlemen.

Old guy | 26 September 2022 - 17:30:53 

Why does Thailand even try?
Has Thailand ever had an education system that taught students that, instead of just following directions, actually thought and asked how it could be better. Thais haven't learned to ask: Why? How? Who? Where?When?What?

jamstock | 26 September 2022 - 11:22:19 

It's called competition and the free market. Get used to it!

Capricornball | 26 September 2022 - 10:18:20 

Another batch of formerly entitled people waking up to the new reality and asking for government handouts. That's what you get for scalping people with your crappy overpriced ragweed. Now many many more people are able to make a better living, which is better for Thailand. Tough luck Khun Jiriwat... grow something else if you don't like what's happening.

Kurt | 26 September 2022 - 09:47:19 

Always the same, when  hotel/massage shop do good business, more hotels/massages shops popping up around. As result of that 'dreamed prices' evaporate.  It makes the 'soup to eat 'thinner.'As simple it is. On Phuket are streets with 7 massage shops. It creates competition, for business it is killing, same in hotel business. 50% still closed, but hard-headed still building more....

Kurt | 26 September 2022 - 09:21:34 

Seems cannabis was overpriced ( As all exclusive and/or forbidden drugs do). Now during legalisation proces prices become 'realistic'. That is called  'free market mechanism'.  Government can't start to provide infiniti help.

 

Phuket community
Why does Thailand even try? Has Thailand ever had an education system that taught students that, in...(Read More)

I took a bad spill just getting it off the stand two weeks ago from a slippery surface. People rush...

Any property developers concerned are so only to keep inventory low, prices high. Stop buying into t...

It's called competition and the free market. Get used to it!

This is all about Finance ministry money talk. Typical Thai.. Not care for Thai peoples health. Here...

Another batch of formerly entitled people waking up to the new reality and asking for government han...(Read More)

Has an EIA ever said 'no' ? Over the last month likely 25 or so rai of old growth forest ...

Always the same, when hotel/massage shop do good business, more hotels/massages shops popping up ar...(Read More)

Seems cannabis was overpriced ( As all exclusive and/or forbidden drugs do). Now during legalisation...(Read More)

Typo. Read for 'lusty' --> 'Pleasure garden'....

 

