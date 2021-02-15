BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: A total of 25 candidates have registered to contest the position of mayor at Phuket’s 12 municipalities in the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has confirmed.

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 February 2021, 01:21PM

Thanaporn Ongsantiphap receives a garland after registering to contest the seat as Chalong Mayor at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Thanaporn Ongsantiphap receives a garland after registering to contest the seat as Chalong Mayor at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12). Photo: PR Phuket

People gather at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12), the last day of registering as a candidate in the Mar 28 municipal elections. Photo: PR Phuket

People gather at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12), the last day of registering as a candidate in the Mar 28 municipal elections. Photo: PR Phuket

People gather at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12), the last day of registering as a candidate in the Mar 28 municipal elections. Photo: PR Phuket

People gather at Chalong Municipality on Friday (Feb 12), the last day of registering as a candidate in the Mar 28 municipal elections. Photo: PR Phuket

The warning notice issued by the PEC last week. Image: PEC

The warning notice issued by the PEC last week. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

The details of how many people have registered to contest the upcoming municipal election on Mar 28 as released by the PEC so far. Image: PEC

A further 377 people have registered to contest the 168 seats available as municipal councilors, the PEC has also confirmed.

Registration for candidates opened at each municipality across Phuket last Monday, and drew to a close at 4:30pm on Friday (Feb 12).

Among the last to enter the race for election was Thanaporn Ongsantiphap, who registered at Chalong Municipality on Friday to contest the seat of Chalong Mayor. Ms Thanaporn, representing the Ruam Pattana Chalong Party (Chalong Development Together Party), was designated No 3 on the ballot.

PEC chief Passakon Siripakayapon has been unavailable for comment, but The Phuket News has been told that the full official list of accepted candidates will be released this Friday (Feb 19) as officers at the PEC have yet to vet and approve each candidate’s registration.

Some municipalities have released details of who have registered to contest the positions of mayor and municipal councilors.

However, other local municipalities contacted by The Phuket News declined to reveal the names and exact numbers of candidates registered, saying that the full list of accepted registered candidates will be available this Friday.

Officers at both Karon and Cherng Talay municipalities said that they were not permitted to release any details of those who have registered as candidates.

One officer explained, “We cannot reveal any information about the candidates as we are still checking their qualifications. The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand will allow us to reveal and confirm the candidates on Feb 19.”

Of note, only on last Tuesday (Feb 9), the second day of candidate registrations, did the PEC publish a notice warning those who registered as a candidate for mayor or councilor while knowing that he or she does not have required qualifications or is currently serving a ban on contesting elections will face prosecution.

Such people “must face the punishment under the Section 120 of Act on Election of Local Councilors or Local Administrators B.E. 2562,” the PEC noted in its warning.

“They must face 1-10 years imprisonment and a B20,000-200,000 fine and have their right to vote revoked for a period of 20 years,” the PEC also noted. 

The following municipalities have confirmed the following candidates as registering to contest the position of mayor in their respective constituencies, and their designated number on the ballot:

Phuket City Municipality 

No 1 Ms Somjai Suwansupana, Khon Noom Party (Young People Party)

No 2 Mr Saroj Angkhanaphilas, Rak Phuket Party (Love Phuket Party)

Patong Municipality

No 1 Mr Chalermsak Maneesri, Patong Palang Mai Party (Patong New Power Party)

No 2 Mr Pakrit Keesin, Rak Patong Party (Love Patong Party)

No 3 Ms Chalermluck Kebsup, Patong Fa Mai Party (Patong New Sky Party)

Kathu Municipality

No 1 Mr Chaianan Sutthikul, Rak Kathu Party (Love Kathu Party)

No 2 Mr Prasert Khaokitpaisan, Palang Kathu Party (Kathu Power Party) 

No 3 (The PEC has confirmed a third candidate, but no details of the candidate have been released.)

Wichit Municipality 

No 1 Mr Kreetha Chotiwichphiphat, Pattana Wichit Party (Wichit Development Party)

Chalong Municipality

No 1 Mr Samran Jindaphon, Chalong Kao Mai Party (Chalong New Step Party)

No 2 Mr Somchai Thechathaworncharoen, Independent

No 3 Ms Thanaporn Ongsantiphap, Ruam Pattana Chalong Party (Chalong Development Together Party) 

Rawai Municipality 

No 1 Aroon Solos, Phattana Rawai Party (Rawai Development Party)

Rassada Municipality

No 1 Mr Nakharin Yorsengrat, Rassada Kla Pian Party (Rassada Brave to Change Party)

No 2 Mr Somkid Supap, Rassada Yad Dai Party (Rassada Trustworthy Party) 

Srisoonthorn Municipality

No 1 Mr Chalermpol Kertsup, Srisoonthorn Pen Nueng Party (Srisoonthorn Number One Party)

The PEC has confirmed that two candidates have registered to contest the positions of mayor at each of the municipalities for Karon, Cherng Talay and Thepkrasattri, but no details of the candidates have been released.

The PEC has confirmed that three candidates have registered to contest the position of Pa Khlok Municipality, but no details of the candidates have been released.

Of note, according to details released so far, Phudit Raksarat is not running for re-election as Mayor of Rassada, and Worawut Songyot is not running for re-election as Mayor of Srisoonthorn.

