CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce this Saturday (Dec 14) will hold an event at the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort to formally launch Thailand - South Chapter in Phuket.

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 01:30PM

CanCham Thailand President John Stevens (left) and Sanjeev Chowdhury, Charge d'affaires at the Embassy of Canada to Thailand will both speak at the event.

The event, from 2pm to 5pm, is to provide the Canadian business community and stakeholders an opportunity to be recognised, acquaint themselves with the Thai and Canadian business environment and community and participate in the launch of Southern Chapter.

Sanjeev Chowdhury, Head of the Trade Mission at the Canadian Embassy in Bangkok, along with John Stevens President of the Thai – Canadian Chamber of Commerce, will be flying down from Bangkok to attend and speak at the event.

Rajiv Parrab, Thai Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board member who is based in Surat Thani, will be chairing this event and presenting.

A number of dignitaries from various chambers of commerce throughout major Southern Thailand cities have confirmed their attendance.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

1. Welcome and South Chapter overview– Rajiv Parrab

2. Opening remarks

3. Thailand Canada Trade and Investment Overview and opportunities – Sanjeeev Chowdhury

4. Thai Canadian Chamber of Commerce Overview – John Stevens

5. SME Digital transformation projects - Rajiv Parrab

6: Bombardier Transport (Thailand) - An overview

7. SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

a. Smart City (Thoughts) – Surat Thani Chamber of Commerce

b. Sustainability- Turning Waste to value – Turning Trash to Treasured Art (presented at the Thai Chamber of Commerce- YEC Circular Tourism) – Artist and YEC member Wishulda from the Surat Thani Chamber of Commerce

8. Business, Trade and Investment between Southern Thailand and the Canadian Business Environment in Thailand and globally with assistance from the South Chapter of Thai Canadian Chamber of Commerce – A potential framework – Rajiv Parrab

Following the presentations will be a chance to network with fellow business people for the remainder of the evening. Food and drink will be provided.

Attendance at the event costs B500 for Canadians and members of CanCham Thailand, GTCC, Trang, Surat Thani, Phuket Chambers of Commerce and government officials, and B1,000 for nonmembers.

For more information about the event, and to register, visit http://bit.ly/CanCham-South or contact Jen at 096 563 6198 or email ed@canchamthailand.org