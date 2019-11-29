Kata Rocks
CanCham Thailand South Chapter Launch Event

CanCham Thailand South Chapter Launch Event

Start From: Saturday 14 December 2019, 04:00PM to Saturday 14 December 2019, 07:00PM

CanCham Thailand (Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce) is very pleased to invite you to CanCham South Chapter Launch Event taking place at Thanyapura from 16:00 to 19:00. Our agenda will include presentations on: 1. Canada to Thailand and Thailand to Canada Trade and Investment opportunities. 2. Bombardier Transportation 3. Overview of Digital Transformation to E-Businesses and how South Thailand businesses and government can implement and operate such frameworks. Our special guest speakers include Mr. Sanjeev Chowdhury, Chargé d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy in Bangkok, Mr. John Stevens, President of Cancham Thailand and Mr. Rajiv Parrab, board member and a director of CanCham Thailand and CEO of A&II (Thailand) Co., Ltd.  Entry Fee: THB 500 for members of partner organization, THB 1,000 for non-members. (Entry fee includes sumptuous food and free flow drinks) We hope you are able to attend and if you have any questions, ed@canchamthailand.org or 096 563 6198. Please RSVP at http://bit.ly/CanCham-South.

Person : Jen Meckhayai
Address : Thanyapura
Phone : 096 563 6198
Website :
http://bit.ly/CanCham-South

 

