Recent Comments

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass The driver fled. Sure, to have time to let alcohol traces leave his body. With Drugs no chance, but many thai do not know that. No one 'fled to h...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political There are many more 'Massage Parlors' like Victoria Secret (?)Massage, with many under aged women. Why was this business picked to raid? Wa...(Read More)

When the road hazard in Phuket is a building Same as that skeleton in front of Central festival. Partly covered by bill board, but so visible for the traffic at that junction. Complete it or ta...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000 Well, with a bouquet roses, a nice bottle of wine, and a dinner invitation a man has more 'chance' than just several times primitively trespas...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches General Pom Prawit was the architect of the coup in 2014. That was good 'barrack work'. But in a country with so many different departments,...(Read More)

Six Taiwanese arrested for call scam So, 6 Taiwanese men found out that thai owners of illicit businesses are used to receiving 'arrest warrants' by Facebook and Line and could pa...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000 Attention chauvinists!! Better get your blood oxygenated good, and fill up your lungs 'cause the third wave of feminism is more like a tsunami-and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What will it take? What will it take? A change in thinking of thai officials to start with The Governor's statement is administrative thinking-> Paperwork, recor...(Read More)