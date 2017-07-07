The Rotary Club of Patong Beach cordially invites guests and prospective members to attend its regular meetings. The guest speaker will be Mr. Jared Spindel, a lawyer in the USA and Canada, who will be discussing the ongoing Rohingya crisis. The cost for non-members is THB 500 and includes lunch. The meeting begins at 12 p.m. at the Days Inn in Patong. Please visit www.rotarypatong.org for additional information.
Cancelled - Meeting - Rotary Club Patong
Start From: Friday 3 November 2017, 12:00PM
to Friday 3 November 2017, 01:30PM