Cancelled - Meeting - Rotary Club Patong

Start From: Friday 3 November 2017, 12:00PM to Friday 3 November 2017, 01:30PM

Cancelled - Meeting - Rotary Club Patong

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach cordially invites guests and prospective members to attend its regular meetings. The guest speaker will be Mr. Jared Spindel, a lawyer in the USA and Canada, who will be discussing the ongoing Rohingya crisis. The cost for non-members is THB 500 and includes lunch. The meeting begins at 12 p.m. at the Days Inn in Patong. Please visit www.rotarypatong.org for additional information.
Contact details
Person : Jared Spindel
Address : Days Inn Patong
Phone : 095 713 1392
Website : http://www.rotarypatong.org
Location

 
