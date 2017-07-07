Cancelled - Meeting - Rotary Club Patong

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust Quite stupid to do the raid without consulting some of Phuket's expats/experts first about priorities! When will they learn?...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range ordered to close I not feel comfortable with the shooting range at Chalong ( Patak Road). I not feel comfortable with the by Chalong police officers owned bars at Pat...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust Ah well, at least all those people dying on the roads from crazy reckless stupid driving, wont die wearing fake sunglasses, great priority!...(Read More)

Large sinkhole repaired at Phuket Town bridge Don't ask the engineers, they are not sure about the strength of the repairs. Ask de managers, de people who 'order' things....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust Smuggling? My goodness! How is it possible that such large quantity passed Royal Thai Customs upon arrival from China? It seems indeed that NCPO i...(Read More)

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law NCPO orders, but nothing to worry as we have the RTP who not will enforce it. They have just enough manpower for road checks motorbike helmet. Is ...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach Of course, no charges to Chinese tourist. If Chinese tourist was charged ( regardless hurting some one, yes/no), than the jet sky company has to be c...(Read More)