CANCELLED - Australia Day - Phuket Sundowners

Start From: Friday 29 January 2021, 06:00PM to Friday 29 January 2021, 09:00PM

***CANCELLED***

AustCham Thailand and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 29 January 2021, from 18.00-21.00 hrs.

A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2021! Cost: 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members*, 900 THB for non-members. *For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com

Person : AustCham Team
Address : Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

 

Phuket community
FDA vows ‘safety first’

@Kurt. When he says "...“There will be enough vaccine for everyone, free of charge,..” it ...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

"...we do not know what caused the accident...” I wonder. By the looks of the vehicle, doe...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

Nice to read that vaccines will be free of charge! Quite different from that private hospital in BKK...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC, Well, Bangkok is declared a 'red zone'. Anyone traveling, coming into Phuket fro...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

China wouldn't allow WHO to investigate the source of the virus! That's a powerful statement...(Read More)

Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’

Fascinated-Pascale: About reading, in the first paragraph you mention is not any address written of...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

The doctor talks only about the center of the Universe ---> Thailand. Sure the new variant of Co...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Could the Doctor also explain how he will control the new Covid-19 (variant) which has now effected ...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

Have some sympathy for AirAsia ? Never forget Flight 8501 ...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Your standard pharmaceutical masks that you see everyone wearing are a bit of a gambler's joke. ...(Read More)

 

