Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Canadian woman riding a motorbike from Chalong to Kata died this morning when she was crushed under the wheels of a 10-wheeled truck.

Friday 1 March 2019, 04:16PM

Police at the scene of the accident this morning (Mar 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene of the accident this morning (Mar 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Karon Police were notified of the accident at 11am.

Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police arrived at the scene, between Soi Kuan Tone 1 and 2, with Ruamjai Rescue Foundation emergency responders to find the body of the woman on the road.

The 10-wheeled truck and its driver, Mongkol Sawanglap, from Surat Thani, were some 50 metres down the road, Capt Channarong reported.

Mr Mongkol told the police that he was delivering construction equipment from Chalong to Kata when the accident happened.

“He said he was driving slowly down the hill in third gear when he saw a motorbike behind him, trying to pass him on the left, so he moved the truck further to the right to let the motorbike pass,” Capt Channarong reported.

Mr Mongkol said that the motorbike had almost passed him when he saw it suddenly veer right into the truck. The woman, who was wearing a helmet, was crushed under the wheels.

Mr Mongkol said he stopped the truck and called police immediately.

Capt Channarong called Mr Mongkol to Karon Police Station for further questioning.

“We will check any CCTV footage that may be available from the area before deciding whether any charges should be pressed,” Capt Channarong said.

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

* The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.

 

 

