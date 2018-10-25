BANGKOK: A Canadian man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling bogus job apprenticeships abroad to Thai students at B150,000 each.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 October 2018, 05:23PM

Crime Suppression Division police arrest Michael Roberge, 37, (centre) at the Amarin Plaza building in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, a superintendent at the Crime Suppression Division, said Michael Roberge, 37, was detained on the 18th floor of the Amarin Plaza building in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, yesterday (Oct 24).

His apprehension followed complaints from university students. One of them told police Roberge, through his company, offered him an apprenticeship at the Pittsburgh Marriott hotel in Pennsylvania at a wage of US$14 (B461) per hour, on payment of a B150,000 fee. He did not see him again after paying the money.

Another student complained he paid the same amount for an apprenticeship at a Thai restaurant in Miami, and a wage of $8 (B263) per hour. A month after paying the money he was unable to contact Roberge's company.

Col Arun said Roberge had set up Work West (Thailand) Co in Chiang Mai province. A Thai national worked as the manager. The company had since shut its doors.

The Chiang Mai court issued a warrant for his arrest on July 4, 2017. Roberge told police that had he opened the company, but his Thai manager had defrauded the students.

