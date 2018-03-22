The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Can anyone catch them?

FORMULA ONE: The setting is idyllic: an inner-suburban lake in a grassy public park encircled by palm trees and set against the Melbourne skyline.

Formula-One,

Michael Lamonato

Thursday 22 March 2018, 02:41PM

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on Feb 26 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the first day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. Photo: Jose Jordan / AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on Feb 26 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the first day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. Photo: Jose Jordan / AFP

But for one weekend each year the scream of high-performance engines and the screech of rubber on tarmac disrupt the peace as Albert Park hosts the opening round of the Formula One season.

The shadow-boxing of the preseason wets the appetite, but the vagaries of testing – of who used what fuel load with which power setting on which tyres – serve to dilute the competitive picture.

Not so at the Australian Grand Prix, for when the flag drops, the talk stops – or so goes the child-friendly version of the old F1 adage.

And of all the questions posed by Formula One in the northern winter months, one requires an answer above the rest: Can anyone catch Mercedes?

The 2018 season beckons to Mercedes as more than a chance to merely extend its reign atop the pinnacle of motorsport; the opportunity to begin rewriting Formula One history is on offer for the Silver Arrows.

A fifth constructors world championship would elevate Mercedes above Red Bull Racing in terms of both consecutive and accumulative titles.

Such a feat would place the team outright second for most consecutive Formula One constructors titles and make it the most successful team since Ferrari’s era of domination ended with a sixth straight championship in 2004 – a record that would come into striking range in 2019.

A fifth drivers world championship for Lewis Hamilton would similarly elevate the Briton above his German rival Sebastian Vettel, marking him out as the dominant driver of the generation.

Except for Michael Schumacher and his seven titles, no driver has equalled Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio’s five world championships, won in 1951 and 1954–57.

It was therefore fitting that the closing rounds of the 2017 season teased the most fitting of scenarios for 2018: a title fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing as each seeks to make or defend a stake in the record books, and a second championship showdown between Hamilton and Vettel for ownership of the sport’s current era.

But again that central question: Can anyone catch Mercedes?

Unlike last season, when the team was forced to revise its suspension system after an FIA rules clarification, the German marque has enjoyed a smooth development phase to build on last year’s car’s strengths and iron out its weaknesses.

Ferrari, on the other hand, in adapting its largely successful 2017 package to build on its second-place momentum, appears to have slipped behind Red Bull Racing.

When once Red Bull Racing would have developed its car right up to the start of the season in a bid to find extra performance at the risk of unreliability, this season it pulled out all stops to be ready for day one of testing, the dividends being a more productive preseason.

However, its weakness – the underpowered Renault engine – remains, potentially leaving it hamstrung in the season at least.

These flaws are only small percentages for Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, but Mercedes has consistently defined its era in Formula One by leaving nothing to chance and dominating performance in the margins.

Only flawless concept and perfect execution will do when facing down the mighty Mercedes. The Australian Grand Prix will adjudicate whether F1’s title hopefuls are capable of either.

Don’t forget to tune in to Live89.5 each and every Saturday at 9am and 5pm for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.