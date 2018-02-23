PHUKET: The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) yesterday (Feb 22) launched a ‘Thai Society Cares for the Destitute and Impoverished’ campaign in an attempt to improve the country’s image and prevent human trafficking.

Friday 23 February 2018, 12:26PM

The Minister of Social Development and Human Security Gen Anantaporn Kanchanarat officially launched the campaign at Patong Beach to raise awareness of the problem with homeless and beggars and provided guidelines for both Thais and foreigners in order to involve every agency to solve the problem.

Joining Gen Anantaporn at the launch of the campaign were Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, the Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and others.

Gen Anantaporn said, “Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha pays attention to preventing begging. This is to prevent any children, disabled people and elderly people who have mental problem being at risk of human trafficking. At the same time it makes a good image for the country.”

The Department of Social Development and Welfare recently discovered there are 318 homeless and beggars nationwide. Of that figure, 145 were homeless (101 male and 44 female) and 173 were beggars (117 male and 56 female). Of those beggars, 124 were found to be Thai and 49 foreigners.

The “Thai Society Cares for the Destitute and Impoverished” campaign is held under the DSDW Cannon 2018 policy with Phuket being the first province to launch the campaign.

“Phuket has a lot of beautiful tourism places as well as unique cultural architecture which attracts lot of tourists into the province. This is generating a lot of income to the country,” Gen Anantaporn said.

“People can donate money to the Homeless and Beggars Development Fund via Krung Thai Bank bank account 721-1-17499-4. Beggars and social victims can be reported to the Social Assistance Centre on hotline number 1300,” Gen Anantaporn added.