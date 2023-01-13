Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes

Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes

PHUKET: Phuket administration officers have arrested a Cambodian man for selling e-cigarettes to tourists at Kata Beach.

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 January 2023, 09:25AM

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

« »

Danai Jaikeuk, the Chief Administrative Office (Palad) for Security at the Mueang Phuket District Office reported yesterday that the Cambodian man was arrested in the car park next to Karon Municipality at about 5pm on Wednesday (Jan 11).

Acting on complaints posted online, a team of officials from the Mueang Phuket District Office, accompanied by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), arrived at Kata Beach and observed him selling e-cigarettes to foreign tourists on sunbeds on the beach.

The officers then followed him up to the car park, where one of the officers presented himself to 44-year-old Cambodian national Mon Man and identified himself as an official.

Mr Man was found with 79 e-cigarettes (43 large, 26 medium and 10 small) in his brown shoulder bag. Officers also seized the B4,360 cash Mr Man had on him, presumed from selling the e-cigarettes.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Mr Danai said that the circumstances of the arrest were due to complaints that there are aliens (sic) patrolling and selling e-cigarettes along Kata-Karon beach, “causing a lot of annoyance to tourists”.

Mr Mon was very cooperative with officials, Mr Danai said. He openly admitted that he sold e-cigarettes to tourists. He added that he had been living in Thailand for 15 years.

Regardless, Mr Mon was taken to Karon Police Station and charged under the Customs Act for selling products prohibited from being imported into the country. He was also charged specifically for selling e-cigarettes under a regulation by the Consumer Protection Board

Mr Mon was also charged with working illegally in Thailand, and for entering and staying in the Kingdom illegally.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023
Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Woman revived on Patong Beach, Draft liquor regulations approved, Phuket Grand Run || January 12
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC
Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz
Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Yes Kurt, time to get prepared. As those Chinese tourists will come with their deadly virus,you bett...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

@Kurt How about the Thai diver who lost his life trying to rescue those kids ? Are your memories a...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Kurt - as Harald would tell you if you would only listen, all those chinese hospitals and crematoria...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Actually it is quite unethical and thick skinned to announce , with a governor ceremony, that prison...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Use prisoners, clean drains, starting with Governor's ceremony, a shamefull plain modern slavery...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I find the use of the word 'dredging' highly amusing. Dredging involves using heavy machiner...(Read More)

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

That is good. Finally some good news. Health and beauty is the Phuket way....(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

how is giving advice to infectedsuspected to be infected person would prevent them from infecting al...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

Haha. I read it wrong. Thought it said 'drugs and guns seized from police anti crime blitz'....(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

only 1 person can administer CPR at a given time. Pretty obvious that the foreigner (Farang as you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 